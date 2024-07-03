Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd Summary

Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd was formerly incorporated on April 18, 1972 as a private limited company with the name Advent Pharma Pvt Ltd. On July 1, 1997, the Company changed their name from Advent Pharma Pvt Ltd to Mangalam Drugs and Organics Pvt Ltd. Thereafter, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed from Advent Pharma Ltd to Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd on August 10, 2001. The company was promoted by Dhoot family. The company was established with a view to set up a plant for manufacture of organic and inorganic chemicals.The company is engaged in the manufacturing of chemicals, such as active pharma ingredients (API) perfumery, disperse dye intermediates, bulk drugs and bulk drugs intermediates. The company has their manufacturing facilities at Vapi in Gujarat and Sangamner in Maharashtra. They also have an in-house Research and Development (R&D) Base. Their products include chloroquine phosphate I.P., aluminum chloride anhydrous, and dyes and intermediaries.In April 1, 1996 three other group companies, namely Mangalam Organics Pvt Ltd, Shree Mangalam Pharma Pvt Ltd and Mangalam Rasayan Pvt Ltd were amalgamated with the company. In the year 1999, the company launched a new product namely, Nimesulide. In the year 2001, they launched two new products namely Amodiaquine Hydrochloride and Amodiaquine. In the year 2003-2004, the bulk drug production capacity of the Company was increased from 350 MTPA to 600 MTPA. During the 2004-05, the capacity is being further enhanced to 960 MTPA. During the year 2005-06, the company further enhanced their Bulk drug production capacity from 960 MT per annum to 1260 MT per annum.During the year 2007-08, the company developed and introduced new bulk drugs namely Bisoprolol Fumarate and Pantaprazole Sodium. Also, they increased the production capacity of Meta Chloro Aniline & Allied Products from 250 tons to 350 tons.During the year 2009-10, the company in addition to Regulatory Affairs Cell established Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) cell. The regulatory affairs cell submitted 6 DMFs to WHO-Geneva out of which 2 DMFs corresponding to Artemether and Lumefantrine had been approved.During the year 2017-18, Unit 2 of the Company received WHO Approvals for manufacturing of the Active Pharmaceutical ingredients comprising of Lumefantrine (APIMF100); Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate (APIMF204); Artemether (APIMF138); Emtricitabine (WHO API314); Efavirenz (WHO API 318).