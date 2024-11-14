iifl-logo-icon 1
Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd Board Meeting

Mangalam Drugs CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
MANGALAM DRUGS & ORGANICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th September 2024. Board meeting held on 14th November 2024 for declaration of Un-Audited Satandalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quareter ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
MANGALAM DRUGS & ORGANICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to be held on 13th August 2024 intimation for approval of quarterly Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Approval of Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 and re-appointment of Managing Director and Whole-time Director (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting8 Jul 20249 Jul 2024
Approval of appointment of Ms. Anuradha Pandey (ACS-72902) as a Company Secretary, Compliance Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company w.e.f. 8th July, 2024 Board meeting dated 8th July , 2024 approved the appointment of Ms. Anuradha Pandey, (M.No. A72902) Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company Board meeting held on 8th July, 2024 for approval of appointment of Ms. Anuradha Pandey (M. No. ACS-72902) Company Secretary and Compliance Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.12.2024)
Board Meeting18 Jun 202418 Jun 2024
Board meeting outcome for consideration and approval of Scheme of arrangement by absorption.
Board Meeting21 May 202414 May 2024
Quarterly Results & Audited Results FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31 2024 AND OTHER AGENDA ITEMS Appointment of Internal Auditor for the FY 2024 25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024)
Board Meeting15 Mar 20248 Mar 2024
MANGALAM DRUGS & ORGANICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The proposal of Scheme of Merger Intimation of Board meeting to be held on Friday 15th March 2024 Board of Directors at its meeting held on 15th March 2024 considered and approved the scheme of Merger by Absorption. The Board at its meeting held on 15.03.2024 Considered and approved the scheme of Merger by Absorption. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/03/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
MANGALAM DRUGS & ORGANICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the period ended 31st December 2023 Submission of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)

