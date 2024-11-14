Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

MANGALAM DRUGS & ORGANICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th September 2024. Board meeting held on 14th November 2024 for declaration of Un-Audited Satandalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quareter ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

MANGALAM DRUGS & ORGANICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to be held on 13th August 2024 intimation for approval of quarterly Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Approval of Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 and re-appointment of Managing Director and Whole-time Director (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Jul 2024 9 Jul 2024

Approval of appointment of Ms. Anuradha Pandey (ACS-72902) as a Company Secretary, Compliance Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company w.e.f. 8th July, 2024 Board meeting dated 8th July , 2024 approved the appointment of Ms. Anuradha Pandey, (M.No. A72902) Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company Board meeting held on 8th July, 2024 for approval of appointment of Ms. Anuradha Pandey (M. No. ACS-72902) Company Secretary and Compliance Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.12.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jun 2024 18 Jun 2024

Board meeting outcome for consideration and approval of Scheme of arrangement by absorption.

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 14 May 2024

Quarterly Results & Audited Results FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31 2024 AND OTHER AGENDA ITEMS Appointment of Internal Auditor for the FY 2024 25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Mar 2024 8 Mar 2024

MANGALAM DRUGS & ORGANICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The proposal of Scheme of Merger Intimation of Board meeting to be held on Friday 15th March 2024 Board of Directors at its meeting held on 15th March 2024 considered and approved the scheme of Merger by Absorption. The Board at its meeting held on 15.03.2024 Considered and approved the scheme of Merger by Absorption. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/03/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024