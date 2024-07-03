Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd Summary

Mangalam Industrial Finance Limited was incorporated in February 1983 and has obtained the Certificate for Commencement of Business on 5th March, 1983. The company is registered as a non-banking financial company with RBI, Kolkata and provides expert financial solutions. It aid customers with financial solutions primarily for the purchase of electric two-wheelers. An electric two-wheeler loan is a financing option provided by the Company for individuals looking to purchase electric scooters or motorcycles.The Company currently does NBFC business in the following verticals namely Investment/ Trading in Shares & Securities, in Mutual Funds, Corporate Loans, Personal Loans, Trade Financing, Financial Services, etc. It currently operate into Other Monetary Intermediate Services. It also offers Unsecured Business Loans for Proprietorship at competitive interest rates to assist sole proprietors in expanding their businesses. Furthermore, the Proprietorship Business Loans are collateral-free including numerous features and benefits, such as variable repayment terms, little documentation, and speedy disbursement. Apart from these, the Company process the loan with minimal eligibility criteria for Loan in Working Capital. For this matter, the Company has made business operational for at least 2 years.