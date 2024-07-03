Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹3.63
Prev. Close₹3.57
Turnover(Lac.)₹100.2
Day's High₹3.63
Day's Low₹3.4
52 Week's High₹6.97
52 Week's Low₹2.71
Book Value₹0.38
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)369.08
P/E357
EPS0.01
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
96.16
96.16
96.16
96.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-67.63
-67.82
-62.78
-64.12
Net Worth
28.53
28.34
33.38
32.04
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
5.8
-3.92
-6.26
-14.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
0.16
0.2
0.11
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.16
0.2
0.11
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
R Venkatarama
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Yatin Sanjay Gupte
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sojan V Avirachan
Independent Director
Bhargav Govindprasad Pandya
Independent Director
Nikhil Bhagwanshanker Dwivedi
Independent Non Executive Women Director
Mansi Jayendra Bhatt
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kashish Purohit
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd
Summary
Mangalam Industrial Finance Limited was incorporated in February 1983 and has obtained the Certificate for Commencement of Business on 5th March, 1983. The company is registered as a non-banking financial company with RBI, Kolkata and provides expert financial solutions. It aid customers with financial solutions primarily for the purchase of electric two-wheelers. An electric two-wheeler loan is a financing option provided by the Company for individuals looking to purchase electric scooters or motorcycles.The Company currently does NBFC business in the following verticals namely Investment/ Trading in Shares & Securities, in Mutual Funds, Corporate Loans, Personal Loans, Trade Financing, Financial Services, etc. It currently operate into Other Monetary Intermediate Services. It also offers Unsecured Business Loans for Proprietorship at competitive interest rates to assist sole proprietors in expanding their businesses. Furthermore, the Proprietorship Business Loans are collateral-free including numerous features and benefits, such as variable repayment terms, little documentation, and speedy disbursement. Apart from these, the Company process the loan with minimal eligibility criteria for Loan in Working Capital. For this matter, the Company has made business operational for at least 2 years.
The Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd is ₹369.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd is 357 and 9.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd is ₹2.71 and ₹6.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 65.22%, 3 Years at -18.64%, 1 Year at -12.07%, 6 Month at -19.23%, 3 Month at -1.11% and 1 Month at -0.83%.
