Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd Share Price

3.4
(-4.76%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:48:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.63
  • Day's High3.63
  • 52 Wk High6.97
  • Prev. Close3.57
  • Day's Low3.4
  • 52 Wk Low 2.71
  • Turnover (lac)100.2
  • P/E357
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.38
  • EPS0.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)369.08
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

3.63

Prev. Close

3.57

Turnover(Lac.)

100.2

Day's High

3.63

Day's Low

3.4

52 Week's High

6.97

52 Week's Low

2.71

Book Value

0.38

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

369.08

P/E

357

EPS

0.01

Divi. Yield

0

Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd Corporate Action

19 Jun 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

17 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:07 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.11%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.11%

Non-Promoter- 30.88%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.88%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

96.16

96.16

96.16

96.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-67.63

-67.82

-62.78

-64.12

Net Worth

28.53

28.34

33.38

32.04

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

5.8

-3.92

-6.26

-14.12

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

0.16

0.2

0.11

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.16

0.2

0.11

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

R Venkatarama

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Yatin Sanjay Gupte

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sojan V Avirachan

Independent Director

Bhargav Govindprasad Pandya

Independent Director

Nikhil Bhagwanshanker Dwivedi

Independent Non Executive Women Director

Mansi Jayendra Bhatt

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kashish Purohit

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd

Summary

Mangalam Industrial Finance Limited was incorporated in February 1983 and has obtained the Certificate for Commencement of Business on 5th March, 1983. The company is registered as a non-banking financial company with RBI, Kolkata and provides expert financial solutions. It aid customers with financial solutions primarily for the purchase of electric two-wheelers. An electric two-wheeler loan is a financing option provided by the Company for individuals looking to purchase electric scooters or motorcycles.The Company currently does NBFC business in the following verticals namely Investment/ Trading in Shares & Securities, in Mutual Funds, Corporate Loans, Personal Loans, Trade Financing, Financial Services, etc. It currently operate into Other Monetary Intermediate Services. It also offers Unsecured Business Loans for Proprietorship at competitive interest rates to assist sole proprietors in expanding their businesses. Furthermore, the Proprietorship Business Loans are collateral-free including numerous features and benefits, such as variable repayment terms, little documentation, and speedy disbursement. Apart from these, the Company process the loan with minimal eligibility criteria for Loan in Working Capital. For this matter, the Company has made business operational for at least 2 years.
Company FAQs

What is the Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd share price today?

The Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd is ₹369.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd is 357 and 9.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd is ₹2.71 and ₹6.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd?

Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 65.22%, 3 Years at -18.64%, 1 Year at -12.07%, 6 Month at -19.23%, 3 Month at -1.11% and 1 Month at -0.83%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.11 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 30.89 %

