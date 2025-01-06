Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
5.8
-3.92
-6.26
-14.12
Other operating items
Operating
5.8
-3.92
-6.26
-14.12
Capital expenditure
0
-0.01
0
0.01
Free cash flow
5.8
-3.93
-6.26
-14.11
Equity raised
-126.26
-62.06
0.39
0.33
Investing
2.2
-62.16
3.27
-2.2
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-118.26
-128.15
-2.59
-15.97
No Record Found
