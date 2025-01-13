Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
96.16
96.16
96.16
96.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-67.63
-67.82
-62.78
-64.12
Net Worth
28.53
28.34
33.38
32.04
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
28.53
28.34
33.38
32.04
Fixed Assets
0.17
0.19
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
10.25
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.04
0.04
0.05
0.05
Networking Capital
0.6
-0.13
12.09
4.92
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.03
0.03
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.88
0.15
13.41
5.17
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.31
-0.31
-1.32
-0.25
Cash
0.85
12.3
8.45
0.37
Total Assets
1.66
12.4
20.59
15.59
