Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

3.03
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:06:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

96.16

96.16

96.16

96.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-67.63

-67.82

-62.78

-64.12

Net Worth

28.53

28.34

33.38

32.04

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

28.53

28.34

33.38

32.04

Fixed Assets

0.17

0.19

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

10.25

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.04

0.04

0.05

0.05

Networking Capital

0.6

-0.13

12.09

4.92

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.03

0.03

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.88

0.15

13.41

5.17

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.31

-0.31

-1.32

-0.25

Cash

0.85

12.3

8.45

0.37

Total Assets

1.66

12.4

20.59

15.59

