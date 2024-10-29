Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Mangalam Industrial Finance Limited ( the Company) is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 29th October 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the following matters: (i) Approval of Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024 of the Current Financial year 2024-25 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. (ii) Any other business as the Board deemed fit to discuss with the permission of the chair and majority of directors present in the meeting. Please bring the above to the notice of members and investors and kindly take the above intimation on record. Please find the attached Financial Results for September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 31 Aug 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and all other applicable Regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. Saturday, 31st August, 2024, inter alia has discussed, approved, and taken on record the following matters attached herewith

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) Approval of Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter and three months ended 30th June 2024 of the Current Financial year 2024-25 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. (ii) Any other business as the Board deemed fit to discuss with the permission of the chair. Please bring the above to the notice of members and investors and kindly take the above intimation on record. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. Monday, 12th August, 2024, inter alia has discussed, approved, and taken on record the following matter: 1) The Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the First Quarter and Three months ended 30th June, 2024, of the Current Financial Year 2024-25 as recommended by the Audit Committee along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors of the Company, M/s Mahesh Udhwani & Associates, Vadodara; A copy of the said Un-audited Financial Results containing disclosures required under Regulation 30, 33 and other provisions of the Listing Regulations as applicable along with the Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditor of the company is enclosed. The meeting commenced at 14:30 P.M. (IST) and concluded at 15:15 P.M. (IST) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 21 Jun 2024 12 Jun 2024

Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Intimation is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Mangalam Industrial Finance Limited is scheduled to be held on Friday 21st June 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the following matters: (i) Fund raising for various business purpose and to explore avenues for the same by way of issue of one or more instruments including Equity Shares Convertible or Non-Convertible Securities of any description or Warrants or Debt Securities through Preferential Issue Private Placements Rights Issue or follow-on public offering qualified institutions placement or such other methods or combinations as may be decided and considered appropriate subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and matters related and incidental thereto. (ii) Any other business as the Board deemed fit to discuss with the permission of the chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, The Board of Directors (Board) of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. Friday, 21st June, 2024, inter alia has discussed, approved, and taken on record the following matters attached herewith (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.06.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 16 May 2024

Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Intimation is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Mangalam Industrial Finance Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 29th May 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the following matters: (i) The Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth quarter (Q4) and year ended March 31 2024 along with the Audited report. (ii) To recommend Dividend (if any) for the financial year 2023-2024 (iii) Any other business as the Board deemed fit to discuss with the permission of the chair. Kindly take the above intimation on record. Thanking You. The Company has not declared any dividend for the financial year 2023-24. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Apr 2024 15 Apr 2024

Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Intimation is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Mangalam Industrial Finance Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 24th April 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the following matters: (i) To accept the Resignation of Chief Financial officer (CFO) of the company. (ii) To appoint new Chief Financial Officer of the Company. (iii) To Appoint Internal Auditors of the Company for the FY 2024-2025 (iv) To Appoint Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the FY 2024-2025. (v) Any other business as the Board deemed fit to discuss with the permission of the chair. Please find the attached Board meeting outcome dated 24th April, 2024 with respect to the matters attached herewith for your reference Please find the attached Intimation of Appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company Please find the attached Intimation for Appointment of Internal Auditors of the Company Please find the attached Intimation of Revision in Authorities of the Company pursuant to Regulation 30(5) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.04.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 19 Mar 2024

Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Intimation is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Mangalam Industrial Finance Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday 28th March 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the following matters: (i) Related Party Transaction(s) under Section 188 of The Companies Act 2013 and Regulation 23 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 and IND AS 24 Subject to Shareholders approval. (ii) Reappointment of Managing Director of the Company Subject to Shareholders approval. (iii) To consider and approve the notice and calendar of events for Postal Ballot. (iv) To consider the Appointment of Scrutinizer to conduct a Postal Ballot process. (v) Any other business as the Board deemed fit to discuss with the permission of the chair. Dear Sir / Madam, The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. Thursday, 28th March, 2024, has discussed, approved, and taken on record the following matters attached herewith (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.03.2024)

Board Meeting 21 Mar 2024 13 Mar 2024

Please find the attached Intimation of Separate Meeting of Independent Directors to be held on Thursday, March 21, 2024 Please find the attached Outcome of Separate Meeting of Independent Directors held on 21st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/03/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Mar 2024 22 Feb 2024

Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Intimation is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Mangalam Industrial Finance Limited is scheduled to be held on Friday 01st March 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the following matters: (i) Appointment of Additional Director(s) on the Board of the company. (ii) Reconstitution of various Committees of the Company. (iii) Take note of the Resignation letter of the Independent Director of the Company. (iv) Any other business as the Board deemed fit to discuss with the permission of the chair. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. Friday, 01st March, 2024, has discussed, approved, and taken on record the following matters attached herewith (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.03.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024

Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Intimation is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Mangalam Industrial Finance Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday 08th February 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the following matters: (i) Appointment of Additional Director on the Board of the company. (ii) Reconstitution of various Committees of the Company. (iii) Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. The Board Meeting to be held on 08/02/2024 Stands Cancelled. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jan 2024 12 Jan 2024

Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Intimation is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd is scheduled to be held on Saturday 20th January 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the following matters: 1. Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Third Quarter and Nine months ended 31st December 2023 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. 2. Any other business as the Board deemed fit to discuss with the permission of the chair. As already informed in terms of Companys code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company is already closed for all Designated Persons/insiders/connected persons w.e.f. Monday 01st January 2024 till the expiry of 48 hours from disclosure of Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine months ended 31st December 2023. The Board of Director at its meeting held on 20.01.2024 has considered and approved the unaudited financial results of the company for the third quarter and nine month ended 31.12.2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/01/2024) Newspaper Advertisement Published in the Financial Express English Newspaper and Aarthik Lipi Bengali Newspaper. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/01/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Jan 2024 9 Jan 2024