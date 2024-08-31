|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|AGM 28/09/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 and all other applicable Regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. Saturday, 31st August, 2024, inter alia has discussed, approved, and taken on record the following matters attached herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/08/2024) Please find the attached proceedings of 41st Annual general Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.09.2024) Please find the attached Rectification letter for Typographical error in Summary of Proceedings of AGM of Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)
