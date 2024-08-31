iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd AGM

3.07
(1.66%)
Jan 15, 2025|11:55:00 AM

Mangalam Industr CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM28 Sep 20245 Sep 2024
AGM 28/09/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 and all other applicable Regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. Saturday, 31st August, 2024, inter alia has discussed, approved, and taken on record the following matters attached herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/08/2024) Please find the attached proceedings of 41st Annual general Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.09.2024) Please find the attached Rectification letter for Typographical error in Summary of Proceedings of AGM of Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)

Mangalam Industr: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.