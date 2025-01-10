To,

The Members of Mangalam Seeds Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Mangalam Seeds Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2023, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements"). In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2023, and profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Our Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1. Agricultural Activities: We have performed the following principal audit procedures in relation to Agricultural Activities: The company is engaged in the production and processing of commercial seeds at various pieces of lands taken on lease from various growers/farmers spread over throughout India. The company enters into seed production agreements with these farmers / growers. The company is compensating the farmers/growers for various cultivation expenses based upon the rate agreement entered in to. Thus, the company is engaged in the growing of various kinds of seeds based on the programs chalked out by the management depending on the area, climatic conditions, soil conditions, water resources, education of farmers, processing facilities etc. - Evaluation and understanding of Seed production agreements. - Verification and evaluation of the documents for existence of farmers / growers on sample basis of the seeds. - Verification and evaluation of documents on sample basis for the existence of leasehold land. - Evaluation of the control / supervision over the crop. - Evaluating the appropriateness of the adequate disclosures in accordance with the applicable accounting standards. 2. Valuation of Biological assets: We have performed the following The value of Biological assets is measured at fair value less costs to sell. The fair value is determined based on the growth potential of individual standing crops. The growth potential varies depending on the geographic location and varieties of crops. The valuation requires estimates of growth, harvest, sales price and costs. In order to minimize the risk of vagaries of nature and other hazards, the company has entered in to production agreement with various growers to compensate them as per the rates in terms of the agreement. Due to the level of judgment involved in the valuation of biological assets and significance of biological assets to the Companys financial position, this is considered to be a key audit matter principal audit procedures in relation to biological assets: - We have tested managements controls and effectiveness of systems in place for the valuation of the biological assets based on the stage of crop as measured by the company. - We have assessed the key assumptions contained within the fair value calculations including sales price assumptions and growth assumptions. - We have performed the analytical review of the results of valuation to highlight those areas which warrant further audit procedures. - Comparison of actual production costs with provisions made towards standing crops.

Other Information

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Companys annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the Companys annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for The Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit/ loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company and its subsidiary companies which are companies incorporated in India, has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. A. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31stMarch, 2023, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31stMarch, 2023, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

B. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March 2023 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer income tax liabilities disclosed in the balance sheet along with Note 42 to the standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There was no amount which are required to be transferred, to the investors education and protection fund by the company.

iv. i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Holding Company or its subsidiary companies incorporated in India to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall: directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Holding Company or its subsidiary companies incorporated in India or provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries ii)The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Holding Company or its subsidiary companies incorporated in India from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Holding Company or its subsidiary companies incorporated in India shall: directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Parties or

provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries iii) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (d)(i) and (d)(ii) contain any material mis-statement.

v. The company or its subsidiary company has not declared and paid any dividend during the year.

vi. As per the proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable for the company only w.e.f. April 1, 2023, reporting under this clause is not applicable for the year under audit.

C. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act: In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors report on the standalone financial statements of Mangalam Seeds Limited for the year ended 31 March 2023 (Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Mangalam Seeds Limited of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that: i. In respect of The Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible assets: (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right -of-use assets.

(B)The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets so to cover all the assets once every three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by Management during the year. According to the information and Explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) Based on our examination of property tax receipts and lease agreement for land on which Building is constructed, registered sale deed /transfer deed/ conveyance deed provided to us , we report that, the title in respect of self-constructed buildings and title deeds of all other immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year, the clause for revaluation of Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both is not applicable.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the company as at March 31, 2023 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii.

(a) The physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and in our opinion the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. There is no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory was noticed.

(b) The company has sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5.00 crores, in aggregate, during the year, from banks financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns and statement filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of accounts of the company.

iii. The company has made investments in companies, firms, LLPS and granted unsecured loans to other parties, during the year, in respect of which:

(a) The company has stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity during the year.

A. the Company has given loan and stood guarantee for loan availed by the Subsidiary Company as follows:

Sr. No. Name of the Company Amount in Rs. ‘00000 Nature 1. Agrileeo Agricare Private Limited Rs. 250.00/- Guarantee 2. Mangalam Nutrifeeds Private Limited Rs. 21.70/- Loan

(b) In our opinion, the investment made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans, during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of the loans granted by the company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated.

(d) In respect of loans granted by the company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) No loan granted by the company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The company has granted loans and advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year.

A. the Company has granted loan to the subsidiary companies as follows:

Sr. No. Name of the Company Amount in Rs. ‘00000 Nature 1. Mangalam Nutrifeeds Private Limited Rs. 21.70/- Loan

iv. The company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

v. The company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the order is not applicable.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the company. Hence reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

(a) In our opinion, the company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including GST, Provident fund, Income Tax, Sales Tax, duty of custom, VAT. Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of GST, Provident Fund, VAT, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2023 for a period of more than six months from date they become payable.

(b) According to the information provided there are statutory dues which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2023 on account of disputes.

Demand under the Act Pending At Assessment Year Amount in Rs. ‘00000 The Income Tax Act, 1961 CIT(A) 2016-17 92.71/- The Income Tax Act, 1961 CIT(A) 2018-19 98.44/- The Income Tax Act, 1961 CIT(A) 2020-21 3,119.75/-

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix.

(a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institutions or government or any government authority.

(c) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, the term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, the funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been used for long term purposes by the company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies and hence reporting on clause 3(ix) (f) of order is not applicable.

x.

(a) The company has not raised the money by the Way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instrument) during the year hence reporting under clause 3(x) (a) of order is not applicable.

(b) During the year the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debenture (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x) (b) of the order is not applicable.

xi.

(a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-1 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As per the information and explanations provided to us, the Company/Management has not received any whistle-blower complaints, hence reporting under clause xi(c) or the order is not applicable.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clauses (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv.

(a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the company during the year and till date in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedure. xv. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into non cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors, and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi.

(a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-1A of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi) (a)and (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi) (c) and (d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of statutory auditors of the company during the year.

xix. On the basis of financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the board of directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to come our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of audit report indicating that company is not capable of meeting its liability existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however state that this is not an assurance as to future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities failing due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx.

(a) The Company has spent the amount required to be spent towards CSR for the period under review, hence there is no unspent amount toward CSR liability under section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, hence reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) is not required.

(b) The Company has spent the amount required to be spent towards CSR for the period under review, hence there is no unspent amount toward CSR liability under section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, hence reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) is not required. xxi.There have been no qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report on the standalone financial statements of Mangalam Seeds Limited for the year ended 31 March 2023

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") on the Financial Statements of Mangalam Seeds Limited

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date) Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Mangalam Seeds Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as "the Act").

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of the internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedure selected depends on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial controls over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31st March 2023, based on the internal financial controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").