Mangalam Seeds Ltd Share Price

205.9
(-1.65%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open: 210.5
  Day's High: 210.5
  52 Wk High: 367.1
  Prev. Close: 209.35
  Day's Low: 200.5
  52 Wk Low: 186
  Turnover (lac): 1.59
  P/E: 18.09
  Face Value: 10
  Book Value: 68.3
  EPS: 11.57
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.): 226.08
  Div. Yield: 0
Mangalam Seeds Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

210.5

Prev. Close

209.35

Turnover(Lac.)

1.59

Day's High

210.5

Day's Low

200.5

52 Week's High

367.1

52 Week's Low

186

Book Value

68.3

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

226.08

P/E

18.09

EPS

11.57

Divi. Yield

0

Mangalam Seeds Ltd Corporate Action

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

31 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Mangalam Seeds Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Mangalam Seeds Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:41 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.84%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.84%

Non-Promoter- 25.15%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.15%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mangalam Seeds Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.98

10.98

10.98

10.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

58.77

45.56

34.33

29.12

Net Worth

69.75

56.54

45.31

40.1

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

40.74

36.4

32.16

30.34

yoy growth (%)

11.91

13.19

5.97

0.57

Raw materials

-8.7

-10.58

-7.56

-8.98

As % of sales

21.35

29.06

23.51

29.6

Employee costs

-1.89

-1.78

-1.63

-1.43

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

7.17

3.96

3.69

3.66

Depreciation

-0.78

-0.4

-0.43

-0.5

Tax paid

-1.02

-0.35

-0.28

-0.32

Working capital

3.66

-2.51

-0.04

-3.56

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

11.91

13.19

5.97

0.57

Op profit growth

67.17

11.36

0.12

10.78

EBIT growth

64.49

13.26

1.5

10.43

Net profit growth

70.2

5.64

2.33

6.94

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

112.36

65.37

40.85

41.18

40.29

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

112.36

65.37

40.85

41.18

40.29

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.09

0.02

0.04

0.02

0.02

Mangalam Seeds Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mangalam Seeds Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Mafatlal Patel

Managing Director

Pravinbhai Mafatbhai Patel

Executive Director

Dhanajibhai Patel

Independent Director

Shah Riddhi Nimit

Independent Director

Samir J Shah

Independent Director

Kruti Jay Trivedi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mangalam Seeds Ltd

Summary

Manglam Seeds Ltd was originally formed and registered as a partnership firm in the name of M/s Mangalam Seeds Corporation, pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated April 01, 2007. The name of partnership firm was changed to Mangalam Seeds modifying the partnership deed dated July 06, 2011. Then, the Partnership Firm was converted to Public Limited Company in the name of Mangalam Seeds Limited through fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 14, 2011, issued by Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Ahmedabad. The Company is one of the leading seed producing companies in India. With over decade of industry experience, it has emerged as a premier multi-crop seed producing Company in India. Over the years, the Company has enhanced farmer trust by providing a complete seeds basket, comprising of Field and Vegetable crop seeds. Backed by its strong R&D program, the Company specializes in production of crop seeds including maize, castor, sesamum, bajara, fennel, mustard, cumin and a number of vegetables.At present, the Company is offering a wide range of seeds categorised as research seeds and hybrid seeds. Research seeds are high quality seeds, being produced by a backward integration process and offers natural nutrient qualities. These seeds require intensive research and are also called as pure seeds. Hybrid seeds on the other hand, are produced through open pollination and cross pollination process. Apart from these, it is engaged in producing and delivering high quality s
Company FAQs

What is the Mangalam Seeds Ltd share price today?

The Mangalam Seeds Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹205.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mangalam Seeds Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mangalam Seeds Ltd is ₹226.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mangalam Seeds Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mangalam Seeds Ltd is 18.09 and 3.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mangalam Seeds Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mangalam Seeds Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mangalam Seeds Ltd is ₹186 and ₹367.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mangalam Seeds Ltd?

Mangalam Seeds Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.45%, 3 Years at 33.47%, 1 Year at -8.20%, 6 Month at -19.45%, 3 Month at -11.07% and 1 Month at 2.77%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mangalam Seeds Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mangalam Seeds Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.84 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.16 %

