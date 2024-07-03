Summary

Manglam Seeds Ltd was originally formed and registered as a partnership firm in the name of M/s Mangalam Seeds Corporation, pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated April 01, 2007. The name of partnership firm was changed to Mangalam Seeds modifying the partnership deed dated July 06, 2011. Then, the Partnership Firm was converted to Public Limited Company in the name of Mangalam Seeds Limited through fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 14, 2011, issued by Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Ahmedabad. The Company is one of the leading seed producing companies in India. With over decade of industry experience, it has emerged as a premier multi-crop seed producing Company in India. Over the years, the Company has enhanced farmer trust by providing a complete seeds basket, comprising of Field and Vegetable crop seeds. Backed by its strong R&D program, the Company specializes in production of crop seeds including maize, castor, sesamum, bajara, fennel, mustard, cumin and a number of vegetables.At present, the Company is offering a wide range of seeds categorised as research seeds and hybrid seeds. Research seeds are high quality seeds, being produced by a backward integration process and offers natural nutrient qualities. These seeds require intensive research and are also called as pure seeds. Hybrid seeds on the other hand, are produced through open pollination and cross pollination process. Apart from these, it is engaged in producing and delivering high quality s

