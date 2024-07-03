SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹210.5
Prev. Close₹209.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.59
Day's High₹210.5
Day's Low₹200.5
52 Week's High₹367.1
52 Week's Low₹186
Book Value₹68.3
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)226.08
P/E18.09
EPS11.57
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.98
10.98
10.98
10.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
58.77
45.56
34.33
29.12
Net Worth
69.75
56.54
45.31
40.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
40.74
36.4
32.16
30.34
yoy growth (%)
11.91
13.19
5.97
0.57
Raw materials
-8.7
-10.58
-7.56
-8.98
As % of sales
21.35
29.06
23.51
29.6
Employee costs
-1.89
-1.78
-1.63
-1.43
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
7.17
3.96
3.69
3.66
Depreciation
-0.78
-0.4
-0.43
-0.5
Tax paid
-1.02
-0.35
-0.28
-0.32
Working capital
3.66
-2.51
-0.04
-3.56
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
11.91
13.19
5.97
0.57
Op profit growth
67.17
11.36
0.12
10.78
EBIT growth
64.49
13.26
1.5
10.43
Net profit growth
70.2
5.64
2.33
6.94
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
112.36
65.37
40.85
41.18
40.29
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
112.36
65.37
40.85
41.18
40.29
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.09
0.02
0.04
0.02
0.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Mafatlal Patel
Managing Director
Pravinbhai Mafatbhai Patel
Executive Director
Dhanajibhai Patel
Independent Director
Shah Riddhi Nimit
Independent Director
Samir J Shah
Independent Director
Kruti Jay Trivedi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mangalam Seeds Ltd
Summary
Manglam Seeds Ltd was originally formed and registered as a partnership firm in the name of M/s Mangalam Seeds Corporation, pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated April 01, 2007. The name of partnership firm was changed to Mangalam Seeds modifying the partnership deed dated July 06, 2011. Then, the Partnership Firm was converted to Public Limited Company in the name of Mangalam Seeds Limited through fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 14, 2011, issued by Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Ahmedabad. The Company is one of the leading seed producing companies in India. With over decade of industry experience, it has emerged as a premier multi-crop seed producing Company in India. Over the years, the Company has enhanced farmer trust by providing a complete seeds basket, comprising of Field and Vegetable crop seeds. Backed by its strong R&D program, the Company specializes in production of crop seeds including maize, castor, sesamum, bajara, fennel, mustard, cumin and a number of vegetables.At present, the Company is offering a wide range of seeds categorised as research seeds and hybrid seeds. Research seeds are high quality seeds, being produced by a backward integration process and offers natural nutrient qualities. These seeds require intensive research and are also called as pure seeds. Hybrid seeds on the other hand, are produced through open pollination and cross pollination process. Apart from these, it is engaged in producing and delivering high quality s
Read More
The Mangalam Seeds Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹205.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mangalam Seeds Ltd is ₹226.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mangalam Seeds Ltd is 18.09 and 3.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mangalam Seeds Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mangalam Seeds Ltd is ₹186 and ₹367.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mangalam Seeds Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.45%, 3 Years at 33.47%, 1 Year at -8.20%, 6 Month at -19.45%, 3 Month at -11.07% and 1 Month at 2.77%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.