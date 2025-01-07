Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
40.74
36.4
32.16
30.34
yoy growth (%)
11.91
13.19
5.97
0.57
Raw materials
-8.7
-10.58
-7.56
-8.98
As % of sales
21.35
29.06
23.51
29.6
Employee costs
-1.89
-1.78
-1.63
-1.43
As % of sales
4.63
4.89
5.08
4.72
Other costs
-21.26
-18.72
-18.19
-15.16
As % of sales (Other Cost)
52.2
51.45
56.57
49.97
Operating profit
8.87
5.31
4.76
4.76
OPM
21.79
14.58
14.82
15.69
Depreciation
-0.78
-0.4
-0.43
-0.5
Interest expense
-0.94
-0.96
-0.65
-0.62
Other income
0.01
0.02
0.02
0.03
Profit before tax
7.17
3.96
3.69
3.66
Taxes
-1.02
-0.35
-0.28
-0.32
Tax rate
-14.33
-8.98
-7.58
-8.84
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
6.14
3.61
3.41
3.33
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
6.14
3.61
3.41
3.33
yoy growth (%)
70.2
5.64
2.33
6.94
NPM
15.08
9.91
10.62
11
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.