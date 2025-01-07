iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mangalam Seeds Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

203.05
(-1.38%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mangalam Seeds Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

40.74

36.4

32.16

30.34

yoy growth (%)

11.91

13.19

5.97

0.57

Raw materials

-8.7

-10.58

-7.56

-8.98

As % of sales

21.35

29.06

23.51

29.6

Employee costs

-1.89

-1.78

-1.63

-1.43

As % of sales

4.63

4.89

5.08

4.72

Other costs

-21.26

-18.72

-18.19

-15.16

As % of sales (Other Cost)

52.2

51.45

56.57

49.97

Operating profit

8.87

5.31

4.76

4.76

OPM

21.79

14.58

14.82

15.69

Depreciation

-0.78

-0.4

-0.43

-0.5

Interest expense

-0.94

-0.96

-0.65

-0.62

Other income

0.01

0.02

0.02

0.03

Profit before tax

7.17

3.96

3.69

3.66

Taxes

-1.02

-0.35

-0.28

-0.32

Tax rate

-14.33

-8.98

-7.58

-8.84

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

6.14

3.61

3.41

3.33

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

6.14

3.61

3.41

3.33

yoy growth (%)

70.2

5.64

2.33

6.94

NPM

15.08

9.91

10.62

11

MANGALAM SEEDS : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Mangalam Seeds Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.