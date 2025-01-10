Mangalam Seeds Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.98
10.98
10.98
10.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
58.77
45.56
34.33
29.12
Net Worth
69.75
56.54
45.31
40.1
Minority Interest
Debt
53.43
16.25
17.83
9.9
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.89
0.73
0.57
0.4
Total Liabilities
124.07
73.52
63.71
50.4
Fixed Assets
58.2
31.7
31.11
27.94
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.19
0.1
0.09
0.06
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.2
0.14
0.16
0.14
Networking Capital
56.5
37.82
29.6
21.76
Inventories
36.9
20.72
18.47
9.87
Inventory Days
88.42
Sundry Debtors
16.23
15.5
10.34
10.39
Debtor Days
93.08
Other Current Assets
8.47
4.37
3.78
4.78
Sundry Creditors
-1.47
-0.23
-0.59
-0.8
Creditor Days
7.16
Other Current Liabilities
-3.63
-2.54
-2.4
-2.48
Cash
6.99
3.76
2.74
0.49
Total Assets
124.08
73.52
63.7
50.39
