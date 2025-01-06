Mangalam Seeds Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
7.17
3.96
3.69
3.66
Depreciation
-0.78
-0.4
-0.43
-0.5
Tax paid
-1.02
-0.35
-0.28
-0.32
Working capital
3.66
-2.51
-0.04
-3.56
Other operating items
Operating
9.02
0.7
2.92
-0.72
Capital expenditure
0.9
8.75
4.09
8.48
Free cash flow
9.92
9.45
7.01
7.75
Equity raised
45.79
38.52
31.79
36.08
Investing
0.01
-0.05
0.02
0
Financing
4.05
3.63
0.4
0.92
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
59.77
51.55
39.23
44.75
