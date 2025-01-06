iifl-logo-icon 1
Mangalam Seeds Ltd Cash Flow Statement

205.9
(-1.65%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Mangalam Seeds Ltd

MANGALAM SEEDS FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

7.17

3.96

3.69

3.66

Depreciation

-0.78

-0.4

-0.43

-0.5

Tax paid

-1.02

-0.35

-0.28

-0.32

Working capital

3.66

-2.51

-0.04

-3.56

Other operating items

Operating

9.02

0.7

2.92

-0.72

Capital expenditure

0.9

8.75

4.09

8.48

Free cash flow

9.92

9.45

7.01

7.75

Equity raised

45.79

38.52

31.79

36.08

Investing

0.01

-0.05

0.02

0

Financing

4.05

3.63

0.4

0.92

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

59.77

51.55

39.23

44.75

