Mangalam Seeds Ltd Summary

Manglam Seeds Ltd was originally formed and registered as a partnership firm in the name of M/s Mangalam Seeds Corporation, pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated April 01, 2007. The name of partnership firm was changed to Mangalam Seeds modifying the partnership deed dated July 06, 2011. Then, the Partnership Firm was converted to Public Limited Company in the name of Mangalam Seeds Limited through fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 14, 2011, issued by Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Ahmedabad. The Company is one of the leading seed producing companies in India. With over decade of industry experience, it has emerged as a premier multi-crop seed producing Company in India. Over the years, the Company has enhanced farmer trust by providing a complete seeds basket, comprising of Field and Vegetable crop seeds. Backed by its strong R&D program, the Company specializes in production of crop seeds including maize, castor, sesamum, bajara, fennel, mustard, cumin and a number of vegetables.At present, the Company is offering a wide range of seeds categorised as research seeds and hybrid seeds. Research seeds are high quality seeds, being produced by a backward integration process and offers natural nutrient qualities. These seeds require intensive research and are also called as pure seeds. Hybrid seeds on the other hand, are produced through open pollination and cross pollination process. Apart from these, it is engaged in producing and delivering high quality seeds with specialization in forage crops. The Companys expertise is in the supply of high potential, versatile and disease, pest and drought tolerant hybrid seeds which are adaptable to different agro-climatic conditions. The technology used by the Company is to develop better seeds, nurture and develop new agronomic practices that can drive big and increase yield and productivity.Further the Company has a collection of around 976 varieties of germplasm in various crops. The products are being marketed under various brand names like Eklavya, Volina, Leetos, Juddo etc. Currently the Company has obtained 15 trademarks and already applied for 65 others to secure these brand names and logos. Liaising/Contracting with individual farmers is one of the major steps in Companys production mechanism. Company introduced hybrid fennel in India named VOLINA in 2013. It opened branches in Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Haryana and Karnataka in 2016. It further opened branches in Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh in 2018. It has a well equipped 1 processing plant, 3 packaging units and storage units measuring around 21,000 square feet located in different areas of Gujarat and Rajasthan. Apart from this, it also has strong marketing channels in Gujarat and Rajasthan, comprising of around 421 distributors, more than 1150 dealers and retailers to support marketing. The Company has been seasonally organizing farmers and dealers meeting including farm demonstration.