iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mangalam Seeds Ltd Board Meeting

204.55
(2.35%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:01:00 PM

MANGALAM SEEDS CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting31 Dec 202431 Dec 2024
Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors (Board) of Mangalam Seeds Limited (Company) held on 31st December, 2024 in compliance with Regulations 30 and 31A (8) of The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (Listing Regulations)
Board Meeting14 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
Mangalam Seeds Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On September 30 2024. Outcome For Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Mangalam Seeds Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30 2024 Board Meeting Outcome For Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 Jun 202419 Jul 2024
Additional details required under SEBI circular dated July 13, 2023 regarding Appointment of Statutory Auditor of the company under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
Mangalam Seeds Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results For The Period Ended On March 31 2024 Audited Financial Results for the period ended on March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting10 May 20242 May 2024
Mangalam Seeds Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To make Investment in a Proposed Partnership Firm. 2. Any other matters with the permission of Chairman. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday, May 10, 2024 to make Investment upto 55% in proposed M/s G M Enterprise (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)
Board Meeting28 Mar 202420 Mar 2024
Mangalam Seeds Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To make Investment in M/s Sharayu Seeds Private Limited. 2. Any other matters with the permission of Chairman. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, March 28, 2024 to make Investment upto 25% in M/s Sharayu Seeds Private Limited and M/s Sharayu Mangalam Bioseeds Private Limited (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/03/2024)
Board Meeting6 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
Mangalam Seeds Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial results for the Quarter ended on December 31 2023 Unaudited Financial Results For The Period Ended On December 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)

MANGALAM SEEDS: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mangalam Seeds Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.