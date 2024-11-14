|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|31 Dec 2024
|31 Dec 2024
|Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors (Board) of Mangalam Seeds Limited (Company) held on 31st December, 2024 in compliance with Regulations 30 and 31A (8) of The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (Listing Regulations)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|Mangalam Seeds Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On September 30 2024. Outcome For Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|Mangalam Seeds Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30 2024 Board Meeting Outcome For Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jun 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|Additional details required under SEBI circular dated July 13, 2023 regarding Appointment of Statutory Auditor of the company under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|Mangalam Seeds Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results For The Period Ended On March 31 2024 Audited Financial Results for the period ended on March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 May 2024
|2 May 2024
|Mangalam Seeds Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To make Investment in a Proposed Partnership Firm. 2. Any other matters with the permission of Chairman. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday, May 10, 2024 to make Investment upto 55% in proposed M/s G M Enterprise (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Mar 2024
|20 Mar 2024
|Mangalam Seeds Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To make Investment in M/s Sharayu Seeds Private Limited. 2. Any other matters with the permission of Chairman. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, March 28, 2024 to make Investment upto 25% in M/s Sharayu Seeds Private Limited and M/s Sharayu Mangalam Bioseeds Private Limited (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/03/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|Mangalam Seeds Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial results for the Quarter ended on December 31 2023 Unaudited Financial Results For The Period Ended On December 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)
