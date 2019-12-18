iifl-logo
Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.58
(3.57%)
Dec 18, 2019|03:20:10 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0.01

0.04

yoy growth (%)

0

-103.2

-72.05

12.92

Raw materials

0

-0.02

-0.01

-0.03

As % of sales

0

6,944.44

98.75

94.57

Employee costs

0

-0.01

-0.03

-0.03

As % of sales

1,213.88

3,607.25

307.11

80.77

Other costs

-0.1

-10.82

-0.03

-0.03

As % of sales (Other Cost)

29,962.5

30,07,693

288.02

75.71

Operating profit

-0.11

-10.86

-0.06

-0.06

OPM

31,276.38

30,18,344.69

-593.88

-151.06

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

-7.47

0

0

Other income

6.64

0

0.06

0.06

Profit before tax

-0.11

-10.86

0

0

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

-5.71

-0.02

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.1

-10.86

0

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.1

-10.86

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-99.02

-8,42,677.11

9.8

-21.62

NPM

29,501.11

30,17,128.22

11.45

2.91

