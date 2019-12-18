Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0.01
0.04
yoy growth (%)
0
-103.2
-72.05
12.92
Raw materials
0
-0.02
-0.01
-0.03
As % of sales
0
6,944.44
98.75
94.57
Employee costs
0
-0.01
-0.03
-0.03
As % of sales
1,213.88
3,607.25
307.11
80.77
Other costs
-0.1
-10.82
-0.03
-0.03
As % of sales (Other Cost)
29,962.5
30,07,693
288.02
75.71
Operating profit
-0.11
-10.86
-0.06
-0.06
OPM
31,276.38
30,18,344.69
-593.88
-151.06
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
-7.47
0
0
Other income
6.64
0
0.06
0.06
Profit before tax
-0.11
-10.86
0
0
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
-5.71
-0.02
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.1
-10.86
0
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.1
-10.86
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-99.02
-8,42,677.11
9.8
-21.62
NPM
29,501.11
30,17,128.22
11.45
2.91
