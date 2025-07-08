iifl-logo
Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd Share Price Live

0.58
(3.57%)
Dec 18, 2019|03:20:10 PM

  • Open0.58
  • Day's High0.58
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.56
  • Day's Low0.58
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-9.84
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.03
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

0.58

Prev. Close

0.56

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.58

Day's Low

0.58

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-9.84

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.03

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd Corporate Action

2 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:59 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.75%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 48.75%

Non-Promoter- 51.24%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 51.24%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.52

10

10

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.99

-10.36

-10.13

-10.13

Net Worth

-0.47

-0.35

-0.13

-0.13

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0.01

0.04

yoy growth (%)

0

-103.2

-72.05

12.92

Raw materials

0

-0.02

-0.01

-0.03

As % of sales

0

6,944.44

98.75

94.57

Employee costs

0

-0.01

-0.03

-0.03

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.11

-10.86

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.11

-3.64

-0.8

0.04

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-103.2

-72.05

12.92

Op profit growth

-98.96

16,163.48

9.87

-15.11

EBIT growth

-98.96

-8,42,864.63

9.8

-21.62

Net profit growth

-99.02

-8,42,677.11

9.8

-21.62

No Record Found

Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

3,406.35

25.6512,32,447.2411,1163.754,136206.82

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,638.65

26.636,80,739.886,6282.6234,136210.22

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,708.7

37.84,63,683.953,0453.5113,432128.75

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

269.55

26.322,82,550.892,892.22.2217,112.760

Tech Mahindra Ltd

TECHM

1,635.05

50.371,60,105.39710.41.8311,583.6228.96

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ajay Jayantilal Shah

Independent Director

Harsh Vinodbhai Mittal

Independent Director

Pratapbhai Teli Mukundbhai

Independent Director

Krina Sujal Desai

Whole Time Director

Kushal Ajay Shah

Registered Office

302 Samruddhi Opp Sakar-III,

Nr Income Tax Circle Ashram Rd,

Gujarat - 380014

Tel: 91-79-27543839/27542109

Website: http://www.mangalyasoftech.com

Email: mjshah_shah@yahoo.com

Registrar Office

Subramanian Building,

V Floor, 1 Club House Road,

Chennai - 600 002

Tel: 91-044-28460390 (5 L

Website: www.cameoindia.com

Email: cameo@cameoindia.com

Summary

Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd is engaged in the business of providing cost-effective and quality software solutions to the corporate sector. The company offers a product range including MRP II (manufacturing...
Reports by Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd share price today?

The Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.58 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd is ₹0.03 Cr. as of 18 Dec ‘19

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd is 0 and -0.06 as of 18 Dec ‘19

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 18 Dec ‘19

What is the CAGR of Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd?

Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -24.41%, 3 Years at -26.66%, 1 Year at -49.57%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 11.54% and 1 Month at 3.57%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.75 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 51.25 %

