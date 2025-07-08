Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹0.58
Prev. Close₹0.56
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.58
Day's Low₹0.58
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-9.84
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.03
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.52
10
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.99
-10.36
-10.13
-10.13
Net Worth
-0.47
-0.35
-0.13
-0.13
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0.01
0.04
yoy growth (%)
0
-103.2
-72.05
12.92
Raw materials
0
-0.02
-0.01
-0.03
As % of sales
0
6,944.44
98.75
94.57
Employee costs
0
-0.01
-0.03
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.11
-10.86
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.11
-3.64
-0.8
0.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-103.2
-72.05
12.92
Op profit growth
-98.96
16,163.48
9.87
-15.11
EBIT growth
-98.96
-8,42,864.63
9.8
-21.62
Net profit growth
-99.02
-8,42,677.11
9.8
-21.62
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,406.35
|25.65
|12,32,447.24
|11,116
|3.7
|54,136
|206.82
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,638.65
|26.63
|6,80,739.88
|6,628
|2.62
|34,136
|210.22
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,708.7
|37.8
|4,63,683.95
|3,045
|3.51
|13,432
|128.75
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
269.55
|26.32
|2,82,550.89
|2,892.2
|2.22
|17,112.7
|60
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,635.05
|50.37
|1,60,105.39
|710.4
|1.83
|11,583.6
|228.96
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ajay Jayantilal Shah
Independent Director
Harsh Vinodbhai Mittal
Independent Director
Pratapbhai Teli Mukundbhai
Independent Director
Krina Sujal Desai
Whole Time Director
Kushal Ajay Shah
302 Samruddhi Opp Sakar-III,
Nr Income Tax Circle Ashram Rd,
Gujarat - 380014
Tel: 91-79-27543839/27542109
Website: http://www.mangalyasoftech.com
Email: mjshah_shah@yahoo.com
Subramanian Building,
V Floor, 1 Club House Road,
Chennai - 600 002
Tel: 91-044-28460390 (5 L
Website: www.cameoindia.com
Email: cameo@cameoindia.com
Summary
Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd is engaged in the business of providing cost-effective and quality software solutions to the corporate sector. The company offers a product range including MRP II (manufacturing...
Reports by Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd
