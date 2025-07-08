Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd Summary

Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd is engaged in the business of providing cost-effective and quality software solutions to the corporate sector. The company offers a product range including MRP II (manufacturing resource planning), insurance, hospital and bank flow management systems. It is a member of the software technology park at Gandhinagar in Gujarat and has been a distributor for a range of products from Tata Unisys such as Zenview and Sing BANK used by banks and accounting firms, insurance companies, law firms, hospitals, pharmaceuticals companies, real estate brokerage firms and businesses of all sizes.Mangalya Soft-Tech was incorporated as a private company on May 5, 1992 and converted into a public company on July 9, 1993. The company is part of the Mangalya group, which has business activities in exports, software development and marketing, and financial services.In the year 1993, the company has designed, developed and implemented computerized systems for banks, insurance companies, corporate bodies etc. Also, the company became the authorized distributor for a range of products of Tata Unisys, viz. Zenview, Sing BANK which are used by Bank & Accounting Firms, insurance Companies, Law Firms, Hospitals, Pharmaceuticals Companies, Real Estaet Brokerage Firms and businesses of all sizes.The company became the member of Technology Park at Gandhinagar to avail the benefits for using data communication links, satellite communication facilities for software development for export purpose.In the year 1995, the company entered into a technical collaboration with a well known and leading Madras-based Software company namely Datasoft Information System.