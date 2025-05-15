iifl-logo
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting15 May 20252 May 2025
Mangalya Soft Tech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday May 15 2025 at the Registered Office of the Company at Shop-304 Sankalp Square-2 Nr. Delux Appartment Nr. Kalgi Char Rasta Jalaram Temple Paldi Ahmedabad-380006 to transact following Business 1 To consider approve and take on record the audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended on March 31 2025 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Req) Regulations 2015. 2 To Consider and discuss any other business as may be decided by the Board of Directors. Further pursuant to the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window closure period will end 48 hours after the results of the Company are made public on Thursday May 15 2025. Appointment of Internal Auditor M/S Jajoo & Associates for Financial year 2025-26 in the Board Meeting held on 15.05.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15.05.2025)
Board Meeting12 Feb 202531 Jan 2025
Quarterly Results MANGALYA SOFT-TECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at the Registered Office of the Company at Shop-304, Sankalp Square-2, Nr. Delux Appartment, Nr. Kalgi Char Rasta, Jalaram Temple, Paldi, Ahmedabad-380006 to transact following Business: 1. To consider, approve and take on record the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on December 31, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 2. To Consider and discuss any other business as may be decided by the Board of Directors. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2025) Outcome of Board Meeting for Unaudited Financial Result which is held on Wednesday, February 12,2025 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2025)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
MANGALYA SOFT-TECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and take on record the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on September 30 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. To Consider and discuss any other business as may be decided by the Board of Directors. Unaudited Financial Results with Limited Review Report issued by M/s Maheshwari & Goyal for 30.09.2024 and meeting held on Thursday, November, 2024 at 9.30 P.M. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
MANGALYA SOFT-TECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Tuesday August 13 2024 to interalia approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their Board Meeting held on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at Registered Office of the Company have inter alia approved: 1. Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report issued by M/s Maheshwari & Goyal (FRN:012946C), Statutory Auditors of the Company for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2024. 2. Approved the re-appointment of Mr. Tapan Shah, Company Secretary, (Membership No: FCS-4476, COP No.: 2389), as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the F.Y. 2024-25. (The details as required under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123, dated July 13, 2023, are given in Annexure I attached herewith.) The meeting was commenced at 02:00 PM and concluded at 03:00 PM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

