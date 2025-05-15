Board Meeting 15 May 2025 2 May 2025

Mangalya Soft Tech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday May 15 2025 at the Registered Office of the Company at Shop-304 Sankalp Square-2 Nr. Delux Appartment Nr. Kalgi Char Rasta Jalaram Temple Paldi Ahmedabad-380006 to transact following Business 1 To consider approve and take on record the audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended on March 31 2025 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Req) Regulations 2015. 2 To Consider and discuss any other business as may be decided by the Board of Directors. Further pursuant to the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window closure period will end 48 hours after the results of the Company are made public on Thursday May 15 2025. Appointment of Internal Auditor M/S Jajoo & Associates for Financial year 2025-26 in the Board Meeting held on 15.05.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15.05.2025)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2025 31 Jan 2025

Quarterly Results MANGALYA SOFT-TECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at the Registered Office of the Company at Shop-304, Sankalp Square-2, Nr. Delux Appartment, Nr. Kalgi Char Rasta, Jalaram Temple, Paldi, Ahmedabad-380006 to transact following Business: 1. To consider, approve and take on record the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on December 31, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 2. To Consider and discuss any other business as may be decided by the Board of Directors. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2025) Outcome of Board Meeting for Unaudited Financial Result which is held on Wednesday, February 12,2025 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

MANGALYA SOFT-TECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and take on record the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on September 30 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. To Consider and discuss any other business as may be decided by the Board of Directors. Unaudited Financial Results with Limited Review Report issued by M/s Maheshwari & Goyal for 30.09.2024 and meeting held on Thursday, November, 2024 at 9.30 P.M. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024