Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Manoj Ceramic Limited, (the "Company"), which comprises of the balance sheet as at 31st March, 2024, and the statement of Profit & Loss and the Statement of Cash Flow for the year than ended, and Notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information in which are included in the standalone financial statements for the year ended on date.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, its profits and its Cash Flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of other information. The Other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to the Board report and Shareholders information, but does not include the standalone financial statement and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with Governance for the standalone financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Company financial statements are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists.

Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Company financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial control system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of Managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the entitys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion.

Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the entity to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that individually or in aggregate makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work and (ii) to evaluate the effect of ant identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Company financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. Pursuant to the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act"), we give in the "Annexure – A" statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the aforesaid financial information.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law maintained by the Company have been kept so far as it appears from our examination of those books and records. We are unable to comment whether the backups are done on server located in India on daily basis as these factors are controlled by Local Vendor.

(c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account maintained by the company including relevant records relating to the preparation of the financial information.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Company financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Account) Rules, 2015, as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms section 164 (2) of the Companies Act, 2013.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report attached herewith in "Annexure-B",

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act as amended.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of the section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial performance in its standalone financial statements as at 31st March, 2024. (Refer Note No 17 to the financial information).

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts as at 31st March, 2024.

iii. There is no amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection

Fund during the year.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds

(which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notices that has caused us to believe that the representation under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

(d) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, Reporting under Rule 11(g) of the companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of Audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial Year ended March 31, 2024.

v. The dividend on Preference Share for the financial year 2023-24 has been waived by the

Preference Share Holders.

For CHHOGMAL & CO. Chartered Accountants FRN No. 101826W Sd/- Chintan Shah Partner M. No. 107490 Dated: 30th May, 2024 Place: Mumbai

The Annexure "A" referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the period ended 31st March, 2024, we report that:

1.a. (A) The Company has maintained records, showing full particulars including quantitative and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) This clause is not applicable to the Company as no intangible asset are procured by the company.

b. Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management in accordance with regular programme of verification at reasonable intervals which, in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. According to the information and explanation given to us, No verification has been conducted during the year and thus we are unable to comment on material discrepancies, if any.

c. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, we report that the Company does not have any immovable property and thus clause3 (i)(c) is not applicable.

d. The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

e. According to the information and explanation given to us by the management, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending as at 31st March, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) as amended, and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(i)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

2. a. The inventory of finished goods, except those lying with third parties, and in transit, has been physically verified by the management at the year end, The coverage and procedure of physical verification of the inventories followed by the management is inadequate in relation to the size of the company and nature of its business, the frequency of physical verification needs to be increased. No discrepancies exceeding 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on physical verification of inventories as compared to book records.

b. The Company has been sanctioned working capital limit in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with banks or financial institutions were not in agreement with the books of account of the Company and discrepancies are given as under:

Quarter Name of Banks in Consortiu m Particulars of Securities Provided Amount as per Books of Accounts Amount as reported in the Quarterly return / statements Amount of Differenc e Copy of Return / filed with Banks June, 2023 Union Bank of India Total Inventory 2256.56 2256.56 - Yes Book Debts 3470.48 3590.49 -120.01 Septembe r,2023 Total Inventory 2256.21 2163.31 92.90 Yes Book Debts 3848.85 4029.41 -180.56 Decembe r,2023 Total Inventory 2330.30 2330.30 - Yes Book Debts 4239.80 4238.58 1.22 March, 2024 Total Inventory 2594.72 2594.73 -0.01 Yes Book Debts 5072.60 5182.45 -109.86

Reason for differences:

1) There is a discrepancy between the amount reported in quarterly statement / return and the amount as per books of account. Discrepancies are due to the following reasons.

The company to meet the compliance needs has to submit its data within stipulated time lines. Accordingly, the data prevailing as on those reporting dates as per books of accounts are submitted to banks which is subject to adjustment for discrepancy if any

3. According to the information and explanation given to us, in respect of Investment in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(a) The Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans or guarantee or provided security to any other entity and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, investment made are in the ordinary course of business and accordingly in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest. The Company has not provided any guarantees, given any security and the terms and granted any loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantee.

(c) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans and hence reporting under clauses 3(iii)(c), (d), (e) and (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has complied to the extent applicable with respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security covered under the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013.The Company has not provided any loans, guarantees and security during the year.

5. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, no deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposit have been accepted by the Company within the meaning of directives issued by RBI (Reserve Bank of India) and Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and rules framed there under.

6. The Company is within the limit of Rs 100 crore of turnover in non - regulated sector as prescribed under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 maintenance of cost records for the products manufactured by the company. The company is not required to maintain cost records, hence the provisions of the clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

7. a. According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examinations of the records, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Wealth Tax, Custom Duty, Cess, Excise Duty, Goods and Service Tax and other material statutory dues have been deposited regularly during the year with the appropriate authorities. According to the records of the Company and information and explanations given to us there were no arrears of undisputed outstanding-statutory dues as at 31st March, 2024 except following for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount over Six Month Rs. In Lacs Period to which the amount relates As at 31st March, 2024 TDS U/S 194A TDS on Interest Payable 5.11 lakhs April-23 to September- 23 TDS U/S 192 TDS on Salary 1.08 lakhs Total Statutory Dues 6.19 lakhs Other Dues related to Tds Payable Interest on Tds Payable 4.02 lakhs Interest not provided in books and not paid. And thus profit would have lower (Refer Notes Accounts Note No 26) Total 4.02 lakhs

b. According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examinations of the records of the company, the following are the particulars of disputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service Tax, Sales Tax and Excise Duty and other statutory dues as at the last day of the period ending 31st March 2024 are as follows.

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount Rs. In Lacs (Net of amounts paid under protest) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending NIL Total NIL

8. According to the information and explanation given to us, there were no transaction not recorded in the books of accounts have been surrender or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessment under the Income Tax Act, 1961(43 of 1961), Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(viii) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

9. (a) Based on our audit procedures and on the basis of information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the repayment of interest thereon to the lenders. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) On the basis of information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared as wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has taken the term loans during the year and funds have been applied for the purpose for which they were raised other than amounts temporarily invested pending utilization of the funds for stated use.

(d) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements, in our opinion the Company has not utilized funds raised on short term basis for long term purposes.

(e) Based on our audit procedures and on the basis of information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint venture. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) Based on our audit procedures and on the basis of information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not raised any funds on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint venture and associates. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

10. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has raised money by way of initial public offer of 23.34 Lacs equity shares of Rs.10/- each at a price of Rs.62/- per share (including premium of Rs.52/- per equity share) aggregating to Rs.1447.08 Lacs to meet the business needs of companies during the year and has been applied for the purposes for which fund are raised.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year or recent past. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

11. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud on or by the Company, its officers or employees, noticed or reported during the period, nor have we been informed of such case by the management.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) Based on our audit procedure performed and according to the information and explanation given to us, no whistle blower complaints received during the year by the Company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

12. According to the information and explanation given to us, sub clause (a), (b), (c) of clause (xii) of

Paragraph 3 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 in respect of the provisions of any Special Statute applicable to Nidhi Companies as specified in the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to the Company.

13. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, all the transactions with related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 and all the details have been disclosed in the financial statements as per Accounting Standard-18. (Refer Note No 30 to the standalone financial statements).

14. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business, the strength and effectiveness of which needs to improve which would make it commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal auditor was appointed during the year and we have received internal audit report but it needs improvement in scope and coverage.

15. According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions prescribed under section 192 of the Act during the period with directors or persons connected with them.

16. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India

Act, 1934 and thus sub clause (a), (b), (c) and (d) of Order is not applicable.

17. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year cover by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year, accordingly, the auditor has taken into consideration the issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

19. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not crossed threshold of CSR and thus sub clause (a) and (b) of clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable.

For CHHOGMAL & CO. Chartered Accountants FRN No. 101826W Chintan Shah Partner M. No. 107490 Dated: 30th May, 2024 Place: Mumbai

Annexure "B" referred to in "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report to the members of Manoj Ceramic Limited of even date:

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of The Act

1. We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Manoj Ceramic Limited as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial information for the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The entitys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the [internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential component of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

6. A entitys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A entitys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the entity are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the entitys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on [the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential Component of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India].