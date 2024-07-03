iifl-logo-icon 1
Manoj Ceramic Ltd Share Price

195.95
(-1.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

  • Open195.95
  • Day's High195.95
  • 52 Wk High224.7
  • Prev. Close199.9
  • Day's Low195.95
  • 52 Wk Low 73.1
  • Turnover (lac)21.55
  • P/E27.5
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value34.62
  • EPS7.27
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)163.3
  • Div. Yield0
Manoj Ceramic Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Ceramic Products

Open

195.95

Prev. Close

199.9

Turnover(Lac.)

21.55

Day's High

195.95

Day's Low

195.95

52 Week's High

224.7

52 Week's Low

73.1

Book Value

34.62

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

163.3

P/E

27.5

EPS

7.27

Divi. Yield

0

Manoj Ceramic Ltd Corporate Action

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

27 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Sep, 2024

arrow

21 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Manoj Ceramic Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Manoj Ceramic Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:07 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Jan-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.66%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.66%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 28.32%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Manoj Ceramic Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.33

1.5

1.5

1.5

Preference Capital

2.5

2.5

2.5

2.5

Reserves

20.52

9.12

5.48

4.53

Net Worth

31.35

13.12

9.48

8.53

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

95.82

73.51

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

95.82

73.51

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

1.09

1.42

Manoj Ceramic Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd

KAJARIACER

1,140.05

49.1218,157.8492.91.051,062.49166.86

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd

CERA

7,527.25

40.639,789.8568.080.8489.99937.76

Somany Ceramics Ltd

SOMANYCERA

643.7

32.312,639.6718.260.47638.96182.1

Asian Granito India Ltd

ASIANTILES

70.51

46.081,036.822.20322.7193.77

Orient Bell Ltd

ORIENTBELL

331.35

0485.431.110.15159.34209.85

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Manoj Ceramic Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Manoj Ceramic Ltd

Summary

Manoj Ceramic Ltd was incorporated as Manoj and Company Trading Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated December 12, 2006, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Thereafter, the Company was transitioned from Manoj and Company Trading Private Limited to Manoj Ceramic Private Limited on October 13, 2018. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited, the name was changed to Manoj Ceramic Limited. A Fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai dated January 22, 2019.Since 1991, the Company is into the business of trading of Ceramic Tiles and Tiles Adhesive under their own brand MCL established through dealer network, retail showrooms, and wholesale as B2B transactions and export activities. The Company specialize in two products: Ceramic Tiles and Tile Adhesive. Their range of Ceramic Tiles offers a captivating designs, colors, and sizes, for transforming any space into a work of art. Additionally, the Tile Adhesive guarantees a strong bond, ensuring a seamless and lasting installation for the valued customers.The history of Manoj can be traced back to the beginning of 1991, when Mr. Manoj Dharamshi Rakhasiya, and Mrs. Samjuben Dharamshi Rakhasiya, entered into a partnership deed and started a business of trading and supplying of building and construction materials such as marbles, granites, stones, cement, steel, sand, iron, tiles, and fittings, under the firm name Manoj and Company. With the
Company FAQs

What is the Manoj Ceramic Ltd share price today?

The Manoj Ceramic Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹195.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Manoj Ceramic Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Manoj Ceramic Ltd is ₹163.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Manoj Ceramic Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Manoj Ceramic Ltd is 27.5 and 5.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Manoj Ceramic Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Manoj Ceramic Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Manoj Ceramic Ltd is ₹73.1 and ₹224.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Manoj Ceramic Ltd?

Manoj Ceramic Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 156.61%, 6 Month at 58.65%, 3 Month at 24.70% and 1 Month at 13.58%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Manoj Ceramic Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Manoj Ceramic Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.67 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 28.32 %

