SectorCeramic Products
Open₹195.95
Prev. Close₹199.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹21.55
Day's High₹195.95
Day's Low₹195.95
52 Week's High₹224.7
52 Week's Low₹73.1
Book Value₹34.62
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)163.3
P/E27.5
EPS7.27
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.33
1.5
1.5
1.5
Preference Capital
2.5
2.5
2.5
2.5
Reserves
20.52
9.12
5.48
4.53
Net Worth
31.35
13.12
9.48
8.53
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
95.82
73.51
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
95.82
73.51
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
1.09
1.42
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd
KAJARIACER
1,140.05
|49.12
|18,157.84
|92.9
|1.05
|1,062.49
|166.86
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd
CERA
7,527.25
|40.63
|9,789.85
|68.08
|0.8
|489.99
|937.76
Somany Ceramics Ltd
SOMANYCERA
643.7
|32.31
|2,639.67
|18.26
|0.47
|638.96
|182.1
Asian Granito India Ltd
ASIANTILES
70.51
|46.08
|1,036.82
|2.2
|0
|322.71
|93.77
Orient Bell Ltd
ORIENTBELL
331.35
|0
|485.43
|1.11
|0.15
|159.34
|209.85
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Manoj Ceramic Ltd
Summary
Manoj Ceramic Ltd was incorporated as Manoj and Company Trading Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated December 12, 2006, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Thereafter, the Company was transitioned from Manoj and Company Trading Private Limited to Manoj Ceramic Private Limited on October 13, 2018. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited, the name was changed to Manoj Ceramic Limited. A Fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai dated January 22, 2019.Since 1991, the Company is into the business of trading of Ceramic Tiles and Tiles Adhesive under their own brand MCL established through dealer network, retail showrooms, and wholesale as B2B transactions and export activities. The Company specialize in two products: Ceramic Tiles and Tile Adhesive. Their range of Ceramic Tiles offers a captivating designs, colors, and sizes, for transforming any space into a work of art. Additionally, the Tile Adhesive guarantees a strong bond, ensuring a seamless and lasting installation for the valued customers.The history of Manoj can be traced back to the beginning of 1991, when Mr. Manoj Dharamshi Rakhasiya, and Mrs. Samjuben Dharamshi Rakhasiya, entered into a partnership deed and started a business of trading and supplying of building and construction materials such as marbles, granites, stones, cement, steel, sand, iron, tiles, and fittings, under the firm name Manoj and Company. With the
Read More
The Manoj Ceramic Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹195.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Manoj Ceramic Ltd is ₹163.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Manoj Ceramic Ltd is 27.5 and 5.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Manoj Ceramic Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Manoj Ceramic Ltd is ₹73.1 and ₹224.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Manoj Ceramic Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 156.61%, 6 Month at 58.65%, 3 Month at 24.70% and 1 Month at 13.58%.
