Summary

Manoj Ceramic Ltd was incorporated as Manoj and Company Trading Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated December 12, 2006, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Thereafter, the Company was transitioned from Manoj and Company Trading Private Limited to Manoj Ceramic Private Limited on October 13, 2018. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited, the name was changed to Manoj Ceramic Limited. A Fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai dated January 22, 2019.Since 1991, the Company is into the business of trading of Ceramic Tiles and Tiles Adhesive under their own brand MCL established through dealer network, retail showrooms, and wholesale as B2B transactions and export activities. The Company specialize in two products: Ceramic Tiles and Tile Adhesive. Their range of Ceramic Tiles offers a captivating designs, colors, and sizes, for transforming any space into a work of art. Additionally, the Tile Adhesive guarantees a strong bond, ensuring a seamless and lasting installation for the valued customers.The history of Manoj can be traced back to the beginning of 1991, when Mr. Manoj Dharamshi Rakhasiya, and Mrs. Samjuben Dharamshi Rakhasiya, entered into a partnership deed and started a business of trading and supplying of building and construction materials such as marbles, granites, stones, cement, steel, sand, iron, tiles, and fittings, under the firm name Manoj and Company. With the

