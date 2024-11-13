Board Meeting 21 Dec 2024 21 Dec 2024

The Board of directors Company has approved allotment of 28,57,000 equity shares and 14,00,000 warrant convertible into equity shares.

Board Meeting 16 Dec 2024 16 Dec 2024

Allotment of 216000 equity shares and 10,00,000 Warrant

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Manoj Ceramic Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Half Year ended 30th September,2024 along with the Audit Report of the Auditors thereon pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The meeting was postponed from 13th November, 2024 due to unavoidable reasons. Further the Trading Window for dealing in the Equity Shares of the Company by all Designated Persons and their immediate relatives has been closed for the purpose of declaration of the aforesaid Financial Results and shall remain closed up to the expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of the said Financial Results.

Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Manoj Ceramic Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Revision in the decision taken in the board meeting dated October 18th 2024 for the issuance of 3300000/- (Thirty-Three Lakh) equity shares of the Company on preferential basis. 2. Approval of Corrigendum of notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting dated 14.11.2024 3. Any other matter(s) with the permission of the Chairperson Outcome of Board Meeting for issuance of equity shares on preferential basis.

Board Meeting 18 Oct 2024 10 Oct 2024

Manoj Ceramic Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is rescheduled on 18/10/2024 to consider fund raising options as may be deemed appropriate by the Board, subject to the receipt of applicable regulatory/ statutory approvals and as may be permitted under applicable laws. The Board has approved 1. Issuance of equity shares of the Company on preferential basis 2. Issuance of warrants convertible into equity shares of the Company on preferential basis 3. Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 30 Aug 2024

The Board considered and approved the Increase in Authorised Share Capital and consequent amendment in Memorandum of Association of the Company subject to approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024