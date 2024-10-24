Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, attached herewith is the Notice (including e-Voting instructions) convening the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on 14th November, 2024 at 3.00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) in line with the relevant Circulars issued by the MCA and SEBI Pursuant to provisions of the Regulation 47 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we submit the copies of the newspaper Advertisements published by the Company in Financial Express (English Language Newspaper) and Pratahkal (Marathi Language Newspaper) on 24th October, 2024 in respect of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, 14th November, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.10.2024) Proceeding of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Manoj Ceramic Limited (Company) held on Thursday, 14th November 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024) Submission of Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report pursuant to Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2024)