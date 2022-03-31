To the Members of Manraj Housing Finance Limited.

Report on the Audit of Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Manraj Housing Finance Limited (the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2022, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income) the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information ( hereinafter referred to as the "financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2022 and its loss, total comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern.

The Companys net worth is negative. We were informed that the Company is in the process of identifying alternative business plans which in the opinion of the management will enable the Company to have profitability and to have a turnaround. The Company is also in the process of identifying strategic business partners and alternative business plans to improve the performance of the Company. The Companys ability to generate positive cash flows depends on the successful implementation of such alternative business plans.

The above factors cast a significant uncertainty on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. Pending the resolution of the above uncertainties, the Company has prepared the aforesaid statements on a going concern basis.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1. Non-moving inventory The companys unsold shops / flats has very less demand and therefore it is becoming difficult to sell them. The stock of unsold shops / flats is in good and ready to sell condition and therefore does not pose any threat of loss to the company. 2. The advance given by the company of Rs. 10.29 Crores to a related party against the purchase of immovable property at Mumbai to be held as stock in trade, has become sticky and no revenue / furtherance of the contract with the said party is likely to take place in the near future and for which no provision is made for possible loss on this account and therefore there is a possible threat to the going concern status of the company. The party to whom the advance is given is fully secured as the said party has already purchased a property at Mumbai, however due to resistance from tenants there are bottlenecks in the re-construction of the said property. The company however does not consider the advance as doubtful as it is hopeful of getting the transaction materailise.

Emphasis of the matter

In view of huge losses no interest is paid on borrowings from Directors.

The company was not in a position to repay the installments of loan taken from The Jalgaon Peoples Co-operative Bank Ltd. in earlier and current year also and therefore the said loan account has become NPA as the company has defaulted in making repayment of term loan taken from the said bank. The balance outstanding as per the books of the company as on 31.03.2022 of the said loan was Rs.6.87 Crores. As the account has become NPA, we are informed that the bank has not communicated any details regarding interest / other charges payable if any with respect to said loan amount. The said bank has issued a notice of demand U/s. 13(2) of SARFAESI Act, 2002, for the recovery of overdue amount with interest. It has also transferred the account to Asset Reconstruction Company. The Asset Reconstruction company has approved a one time settlement scheme of the said loan under a group settlement scheme vide its letter Dt. 03.02.2021. In terms of the settlement scheme, the OTS amount of Rs. 43 Crores has to be paid by a total of 13 concerns, with Rs. 2.50 Crores to be paid immediately and balance in 7 instalments upto 01.02.2023. The company is required to de-recognise the existing liability of bank and recognise the liability towards the ARC after taking into account the OTS accepted by it during the year under consideration.

We have not modified our report with respect to these matters.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing these financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the company or to cease operations or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibilities for the audit of Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also :

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors of the Company as on 31 March 2022 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2022 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Ind AS financial statements; Refer Note No 23.10 to the Ind AS financial statements

ii. The Company has entered into a long term contract with a related party and has not entered into any derivative contract and in respect of the long term contract according to the management there are no material foreseeable losses in the said contract and therefore the question of making any provision for the same does not arise.

iii. There are no amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company.

For A. R. Landge & Co. Chartered Accountants (A. R. Landge-Proprietor) M.No. 45376 FRN. 111971W Date : 25th May, 2022. Place : Jalgaon UDIN : 22045376AJPNRW7302

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements"

section of our report to the members of Manraj Housing Finance Limited of even date.)

(i) In respect of the Companys fixed assets :

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Plant and Equipment which are fully depreciated in the books of accounts.

(b) As explained to us the Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management on an yearly basis and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion this periodicity of verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets.

(c) The Company does not have any immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee). Accordingly, clause 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Plant and Equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals.

The procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to size of the company and the nature of its business. The company has maintained proper records of inventory and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of the security of current assets at any point of time during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments in or provided guarantee or security or granted any loan or advance in the nature of loan secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. Consequently the provisions of clause (iii) are not applicable to the company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, as the Company has not given any loan, guarantee or security and has not made any investment in concerns in which Directors are interested, this clause is not applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits during the year and does not have any unclaimed deposits as at 31st March, 2022 and therefore the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, for any of the business activities carried out by the company.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues :

(a) The company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Income-tax, and all other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of such statutory dues and in arrears as at 31 March 2022 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) There are no dues of Provident Fund, Income tax, that have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings taken from bank as detailed below.

Nature of borrowing, including debt securities Name of lender Amount not paid on due date Whether principal or interest No. of days delay or unpaid Remarks, if any Term loan from co-operative bank The Jalgaon Peoples Co-operative Bank Ltd. Rs. 2.70 Crores Principal Rs. 2.24 Interest Rs. 0.46 Crores 34 Months

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, no new term loans were raised during the year and therefore the question of its application does not arise.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on shortterm basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company does not have any subsidiary and hence the question of taking any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries does not arise. The Company does not hold any investment in any associate or joint venture (as defined in the Act) during the year ended 31 March 2022.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that as the Company does not have any subsidiaries the question of raising loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries (as defined under the Act) does not arise.

(x) (a) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and to the best of our knowledge and belief, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) We have been informed that no whistle blower complaints were received by the Company during the year and therefore the question of taking it into consideration while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures does not arise.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activity during the year. Accordingly, clauses 3(xvi)(b of the Order are not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CICs.

(xvii) The company has incurred cash losses in the financial under review to the tune of Rs. 17.39 Lakhs. Further it has not incurred any cash losses in earlier year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us since the company does not satisfy any of the criteria mentioned in section 135 this clause is not applicable.

For A. R. Landge & Co. Chartered Accountants (A. R. Landge - Proprietor) M.No. 45376 FRN. 111971W Date : 25th May, 2022 Place : Jalgaon UDIN : 22045376AJPNRW7302

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report to the members of Manraj Housing Finance Limited.)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Manraj Housing Finance Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2022 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2021, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.