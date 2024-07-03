Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹49.74
Prev. Close₹50.76
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.27
Day's High₹53.29
Day's Low₹49.74
52 Week's High₹53.29
52 Week's Low₹24.5
Book Value₹-0.3
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)26.65
P/E71.05
EPS0.75
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.61
-5.5
-5.36
-5.19
Net Worth
-0.61
-0.5
-0.36
-0.19
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.04
-0.05
-0.12
-8.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
6,564.8
|30.23
|4,11,381.96
|5,613.71
|0.54
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,664.6
|173.86
|2,70,099.34
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
299.4
|373.86
|1,97,142.41
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
139.6
|29.2
|1,90,016.08
|1,612.65
|1.03
|6,899.66
|39.38
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
461.45
|9.88
|1,54,065.25
|4,370.44
|2.89
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ishwarlal S Jain
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Pramod N Mehta
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Neetika Manish Lalwani
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vinod Suganchand Raka
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ayushi Ashok Kabra
Independent Director
Subhash Champaklal Bohra
Independent Director
Piyush Ashok Bedmutha
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Manraj Housing Finance Ltd
Summary
Manraj Housing Finance Limited was incorporated in 1990. Earlier, it was engaged in the business of providing finance for housing. This activity of late has been discontinued and since last few years the Company has started construction activity and is otherwise dealing in real estate business. Companys business has a tremendous downfall due to adverse and competitive market conditions and overall slowdown in real estate and construction industry.
Read More
The Manraj Housing Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹53.29 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Manraj Housing Finance Ltd is ₹26.65 Cr. as of 14 Oct ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Manraj Housing Finance Ltd is 71.05 and -177.51 as of 14 Oct ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Manraj Housing Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Manraj Housing Finance Ltd is ₹24.5 and ₹53.29 as of 14 Oct ‘24
Manraj Housing Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.20%, 3 Years at 49.81%, 1 Year at 144.90%, 6 Month at 37.42%, 3 Month at 49.73% and 1 Month at 16.15%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.