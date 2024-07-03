iifl-logo-icon 1
Manraj Housing Finance Ltd Share Price

53.29
(4.98%)
Oct 14, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open49.74
  • Day's High53.29
  • 52 Wk High53.29
  • Prev. Close50.76
  • Day's Low49.74
  • 52 Wk Low 24.5
  • Turnover (lac)0.27
  • P/E71.05
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-0.3
  • EPS0.75
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)26.65
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Manraj Housing Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

49.74

Prev. Close

50.76

Turnover(Lac.)

0.27

Day's High

53.29

Day's Low

49.74

52 Week's High

53.29

52 Week's Low

24.5

Book Value

-0.3

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

26.65

P/E

71.05

EPS

0.75

Divi. Yield

0

Manraj Housing Finance Ltd Corporate Action

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

arrow

Manraj Housing Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Manraj Housing Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:52 PM

06 Jan, 2025|04:52 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.82%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.82%

Non-Promoter- 7.23%

Institutions: 7.23%

Non-Institutions: 29.94%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Manraj Housing Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.61

-5.5

-5.36

-5.19

Net Worth

-0.61

-0.5

-0.36

-0.19

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.04

-0.05

-0.12

-8.04

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Manraj Housing Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

6,564.8

30.234,11,381.965,613.710.5414,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,664.6

173.862,70,099.34907.570.061,217.1151.99

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

299.4

373.861,97,142.41304.830382.7739.05

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

139.6

29.21,90,016.081,612.651.036,899.6639.38

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

461.45

9.881,54,065.254,370.442.8913,206.57260.36

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Manraj Housing Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ishwarlal S Jain

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Pramod N Mehta

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Neetika Manish Lalwani

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Vinod Suganchand Raka

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ayushi Ashok Kabra

Independent Director

Subhash Champaklal Bohra

Independent Director

Piyush Ashok Bedmutha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Manraj Housing Finance Ltd

Summary

Manraj Housing Finance Limited was incorporated in 1990. Earlier, it was engaged in the business of providing finance for housing. This activity of late has been discontinued and since last few years the Company has started construction activity and is otherwise dealing in real estate business. Companys business has a tremendous downfall due to adverse and competitive market conditions and overall slowdown in real estate and construction industry.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Manraj Housing Finance Ltd share price today?

The Manraj Housing Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹53.29 today.

What is the Market Cap of Manraj Housing Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Manraj Housing Finance Ltd is ₹26.65 Cr. as of 14 Oct ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Manraj Housing Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Manraj Housing Finance Ltd is 71.05 and -177.51 as of 14 Oct ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Manraj Housing Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Manraj Housing Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Manraj Housing Finance Ltd is ₹24.5 and ₹53.29 as of 14 Oct ‘24

What is the CAGR of Manraj Housing Finance Ltd?

Manraj Housing Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.20%, 3 Years at 49.81%, 1 Year at 144.90%, 6 Month at 37.42%, 3 Month at 49.73% and 1 Month at 16.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Manraj Housing Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Manraj Housing Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.83 %
Institutions - 7.23 %
Public - 29.94 %

