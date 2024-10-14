Manraj Housing Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.61
-5.5
-5.36
-5.19
Net Worth
-0.61
-0.5
-0.36
-0.19
Minority Interest
Debt
19.88
19.76
19.64
19.41
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
19.27
19.26
19.28
19.22
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.08
0.08
0.08
0.08
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
19.17
19.18
19.19
19.14
Inventories
0.89
0.89
0.89
0.89
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.01
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
18.56
18.56
18.56
18.56
Sundry Creditors
-0.05
-0.07
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.24
-0.2
-0.26
-0.31
Cash
0.04
0.02
0.01
0.02
Total Assets
19.29
19.28
19.28
19.24
