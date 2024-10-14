iifl-logo-icon 1
Manraj Housing Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

53.29
(4.98%)
Oct 14, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.61

-5.5

-5.36

-5.19

Net Worth

-0.61

-0.5

-0.36

-0.19

Minority Interest

Debt

19.88

19.76

19.64

19.41

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

19.27

19.26

19.28

19.22

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.08

0.08

0.08

0.08

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

19.17

19.18

19.19

19.14

Inventories

0.89

0.89

0.89

0.89

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.01

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

18.56

18.56

18.56

18.56

Sundry Creditors

-0.05

-0.07

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.24

-0.2

-0.26

-0.31

Cash

0.04

0.02

0.01

0.02

Total Assets

19.29

19.28

19.28

19.24

Manraj Hsg.Fin. : related Articles

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

