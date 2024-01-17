|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|18 Sep 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|28 Sep 2024
|Notice is hereby given that pursuant to clause 16of the listing and section 91 of the companies act 2013 and appliacble rules there under the register of members and share transfer books remain closed from 20th September 2024 to 28th September 2024. Read less..
