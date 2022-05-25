Manraj Housing Finance Ltd Management Discussions

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report forms a part of Directors Report. All the matters pertaining to the said report are discussed in the Directors Report.

IMPLEMENTING INSIDER TRADING CODE OF CONDUCT :

The Company follows strict guidelines in respect of insiders stock trading and related disclosures. The code is based on the same SEBI framework and is more stringent than the statutory Code being enforced by the SEBI. The Board of Directors and the Audit Committee have implemented the code observance in the Company. Ms. Ayushi Kabra, Company Secretary is designated Compliance Officer to oversee its implementation. All the concerned people have been identified and required disclosures are obtained.

GENERAL SHAREHOLDER INFORMATION :

1. MEANS OF COMMUNICATION :

NEWSPAPER: The Company publishes its quarterly results and Financial Statements in the following news papers :

Sr. No. Name of Newspaper Area of Circulation 1 Active Times Whole of India 2 Daily Mumbai Lakshdip Maharashtra

WEBSITE : www.manrajhousing.com 2. COMPLIANCE OFFICER :

Name and Designation Address and Contact Details Ms. Ayushi Kabra Company Secretary & ompliance Officer 3, Pushpa Apartments, General Vaidya Chowk, Jalgaon - 425002 E-Mail ID: mhfljal@rediffmail.com

3. GENERAL MEETING (ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING) :

Details of Last three years Annual General Meeting and place of meeting are as follows :

Annual General Meeting Address Year Date 31th AGM 27th Sep. 2021 3 Pushpa Apartment, Gen. Vaidya Chowk, Jalgaon-425002 30th AGM 28th Dec. 2020 3 Pushpa Apartment, Gen. Vaidya Chowk, Jalgaon-425002 29th AGM 27th Sept. 2019 3 Pushpa Apartment, Gen. Vaidya Chowk, Jalgaon-425002

Special Resolution if any passed by Postal Ballot: NIL 4. SHAREHOLDERS INFORMATION :

A Date of AGM and Time and Venue Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 10.30 a.m. 3, Pushpa Apartment, General Vaidya Chowk, Jalgaon-425002. B Financial Year 1st April, 2021 to 31st March, 2022 C Date of Book Closure 20th September 2022 to 27th September 2022 D Dividend Payment Date N.A. E Stock Exchange Listing The companys equity shares are listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Limited. The Annual listing fee of the stock exchange has been paid. F Stock exchange code of the Company (Script code) BSE:530537 G No of shares in Demat form NSDL 1,98,983 CDSL 13,14,517 Physical Mode 34,86,500 Total 50,00,000

A. STOCK EXCHANGE DATA FOR THE YEAR 2021-2022 :

Company has listed its Equity Shares on Bombay Stock Exchange Limited. The shares of company are not regularly traded and as such particulars of High/Low Price and Quantity traded are not available.

B. REGISTRAR & SHARE TRANSFER AGENT DETAILS :

Sr.No. Particulars Details 1. Name Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. 2. Address Office No. S6-2, 6th Floor, Pinnacle Business Park, Next to Ahura Centre, Mahakali Caves Road, Andheri East, Mumbai - 400093 3. Phone No. 022-62638200 4. Fax No. 022-62638299 5. E-mail info@bigshareonline.com

C. DISTRIBUTION SCHEDULE AS ON 31st March 2022

Share holding of Nominal Value Rs. No. of Share Holders Amount in Rs. % to total Share Capital UPTO 5000 389 9,54,610 1.90 5001 To 10000 135 11,56,590 2.32 10001 To 20000 52 7,60,390 1.52 20001 To 30000 19 4,76,610 0.95 30001 To 40000 9 3,16,420 0.64 40001 To 50000 3 1,35,000 0.27 50001 To 100000 13 8,93,980 1.78 100001 and Above 23 4,53,06,400 90.62 TOTAL 631 5,00,00,000 100.00

K. SHAREHOLDING PATTERN AS ON 31st March 2022

Category No. of Shares Percentage of A Promoters holding held Shareholding 1 Promoters - Indian Promoters 31,41,300 62.83 - Foreign Promoters/Holding Company - - 2 Persons acting in Concert - - 3 Any Other (Director Relative) 200 0.00 SUB TOTAL 31,41,500 62.83 B Non-Promoters Holding 3 Institutional Investors NIL NIL a Banks, Financial Institution, Insurance Companies (Centra l/State Govt. Institutions/ Non-Government Institutions) NIL NIL SUB TOTAL NIL NIL 4 Others (Employees/Relatives) 200 0.00 a Private Corporate Bodies 3,59,290 7.19 b Indian Public 14,99,010 29.98 c NRIs/OCBs FIIS NIL NIL SUB TOTAL 18,58,500 37.17 GRANDTOTAL 50,00,000 100.00

L. OUTSTANDING GDRS/ADRS/WARRANTS OR ANY CONVERTIBLE INSTRUMENTS, LIKELY TO IMPACT ON EQUITY : NIL

M. ADDRESS FOR CORRESPONDENCE 3, Pushpa Apartment,

General Vaidya Chowk, Jalgaon (M.S)

PH No: - 0257-2226681,82 Fax No: - 0257- 2226482 E-Mail: mhfljal@rediffmail.com