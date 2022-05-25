Manraj Housing Finance Ltd Management Discussions

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report forms a part of Directors Report. All the matters pertaining to the said report are discussed in the Directors Report.
IMPLEMENTING INSIDER TRADING CODE OF CONDUCT :
The Company follows strict guidelines in respect of insiders stock trading and related disclosures. The code is based on the same SEBI framework and is more stringent than the statutory Code being enforced by the SEBI. The Board of Directors and the Audit Committee have implemented the code observance in the Company. Ms. Ayushi Kabra, Company Secretary is designated Compliance Officer to oversee its implementation. All the concerned people have been identified and required disclosures are obtained.
GENERAL SHAREHOLDER INFORMATION :
1. MEANS OF COMMUNICATION :
NEWSPAPER: The Company publishes its quarterly results and Financial Statements in the following news papers :
|Sr. No. Name of Newspaper
|Area of Circulation
|1 Active Times
|Whole of India
|2 Daily Mumbai Lakshdip
|Maharashtra
WEBSITE : www.manrajhousing.com 2. COMPLIANCE OFFICER :
|Name and Designation
|Address and Contact Details
|Ms. Ayushi Kabra Company Secretary & ompliance Officer
|3, Pushpa Apartments, General Vaidya Chowk, Jalgaon - 425002 E-Mail ID: mhfljal@rediffmail.com
3. GENERAL MEETING (ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING) :
Details of Last three years Annual General Meeting and place of meeting are as follows :
|Annual General Meeting
|Address
|Year
|Date
|31th AGM
|27th Sep. 2021
|3 Pushpa Apartment, Gen. Vaidya Chowk, Jalgaon-425002
|30th AGM
|28th Dec. 2020
|3 Pushpa Apartment, Gen. Vaidya Chowk, Jalgaon-425002
|29th AGM
|27th Sept. 2019
|3 Pushpa Apartment, Gen. Vaidya Chowk, Jalgaon-425002
Special Resolution if any passed by Postal Ballot: NIL 4. SHAREHOLDERS INFORMATION :
|A Date of AGM and Time and Venue
|Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 10.30 a.m. 3, Pushpa Apartment, General Vaidya Chowk, Jalgaon-425002.
|B Financial Year
|1st April, 2021 to 31st March, 2022
|C Date of Book Closure
|20th September 2022 to 27th September 2022
|D Dividend Payment Date
|N.A.
|E Stock Exchange Listing
|The companys equity shares are listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Limited. The Annual listing fee of the stock exchange has been paid.
|F Stock exchange code of the Company (Script code)
|BSE:530537
|G No of shares in Demat form
|NSDL 1,98,983 CDSL 13,14,517 Physical Mode 34,86,500 Total 50,00,000
A. STOCK EXCHANGE DATA FOR THE YEAR 2021-2022 :
Company has listed its Equity Shares on Bombay Stock Exchange Limited. The shares of company are not regularly traded and as such particulars of High/Low Price and Quantity traded are not available.
B. REGISTRAR & SHARE TRANSFER AGENT DETAILS :
|Sr.No. Particulars
|Details
|1. Name
|Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd.
|2. Address
|Office No. S6-2, 6th Floor, Pinnacle Business Park, Next to Ahura Centre, Mahakali Caves Road, Andheri East, Mumbai - 400093
|3. Phone No.
|022-62638200
|4. Fax No.
|022-62638299
|5. E-mail
|info@bigshareonline.com
C. DISTRIBUTION SCHEDULE AS ON 31st March 2022
|Share holding of Nominal Value Rs.
|No. of Share Holders
|Amount in Rs.
|% to total Share Capital
|UPTO 5000
|389
|9,54,610
|1.90
|5001 To 10000
|135
|11,56,590
|2.32
|10001 To 20000
|52
|7,60,390
|1.52
|20001 To 30000
|19
|4,76,610
|0.95
|30001 To 40000
|9
|3,16,420
|0.64
|40001 To 50000
|3
|1,35,000
|0.27
|50001 To 100000
|13
|8,93,980
|1.78
|100001 and Above
|23
|4,53,06,400
|90.62
|TOTAL
|631
|5,00,00,000
|100.00
K. SHAREHOLDING PATTERN AS ON 31st March 2022
|Category
|No. of Shares
|Percentage of
|A Promoters holding
|held
|Shareholding
|1 Promoters
|- Indian Promoters
|31,41,300
|62.83
|- Foreign Promoters/Holding Company
|-
|-
|2 Persons acting in Concert
|-
|-
|3 Any Other (Director Relative)
|200
|0.00
|SUB TOTAL
|31,41,500
|62.83
|B Non-Promoters Holding
|3 Institutional Investors
|NIL
|NIL
|a Banks, Financial Institution, Insurance Companies (Centra l/State Govt. Institutions/ Non-Government Institutions)
|NIL
|NIL
|SUB TOTAL
|NIL
|NIL
|4 Others (Employees/Relatives)
|200
|0.00
|a Private Corporate Bodies
|3,59,290
|7.19
|b Indian Public
|14,99,010
|29.98
|c NRIs/OCBs FIIS
|NIL
|NIL
|SUB TOTAL
|18,58,500
|37.17
|GRANDTOTAL
|50,00,000
|100.00
L. OUTSTANDING GDRS/ADRS/WARRANTS OR ANY CONVERTIBLE INSTRUMENTS, LIKELY TO IMPACT ON EQUITY : NIL
M. ADDRESS FOR CORRESPONDENCE 3, Pushpa Apartment,
General Vaidya Chowk, Jalgaon (M.S)
PH No: - 0257-2226681,82 Fax No: - 0257- 2226482 E-Mail: mhfljal@rediffmail.com
|FOR AND ON BEHALF OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF MANRAJ HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED
|ISHWARLAL JAIN
|PRAMODKUMAR MEHTA
|CHAIRMAN & MANAGING DIRECTOR
|DIRECTOR
|(DIN: 00386348)
|(DIN: 00386505)
|ADDRESS: C/O RAJMAL LAKHICHAND,
|ADDRESS: PLOT NO. NTP 1, F.P. 329,
|169, SARAF BAZAR, BALAJI PETH,
|NEAR GANPATI HOSPITAL,
|JALGAON - 425001
|AAKASHWANI CHAUK, JALGAON -425001
|Date : 25/05/2022
|Place : Jalgaon
