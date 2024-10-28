iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Manraj Housing Finance Ltd Board Meeting

53.29
(4.98%)
Oct 14, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Manraj Hsg.Fin. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 202421 Oct 2024
MANRAJ HOUSING FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to be held on 28th October 2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 28/10/2024 has been revised to 11/11/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 28/10/2024 has been revised to 11/11/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.10.2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 11 November 2024 unaudited financial Results for the quarter ended on 30 September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting31 Aug 202426 Aug 2024
MANRAJ HOUSING FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company Manraj Housing Finance Limited will be held on Saturday 31st August 2024 at 4.00 P.M. at the registered office of the company at 3 Pushpa Apartment General Vaidya Chowk Jalgaon-425002.
Board Meeting8 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
MANRAJ HOUSING FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company Manraj Housing Finance Limited will be held on Thursday 08th August 2024 at 4.30 PM at registered office of the company. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 08th August 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 Jul 202423 Jul 2024
MANRAJ HOUSING FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to be held on 29th July 2024 to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended as on 30th June 2024. The Meeting of Board of Directors which was schedule to be held on Monday, 29th July 2024 is now postponed till further notice. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202418 May 2024
MANRAJ HOUSING FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 27th May 2024 at 4.00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the company at 3 Pushpa Apartment General Vaidya Chowk Jalgaon-425002 to consider the agenda items as set out in agenda paper This is to inform you that the Board in its meeting held on 27th May 2024, inter-alia has approved and taken on record the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31/03/2024 along with Auditors Review Report on the same. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 27th May 2024 Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.07.2024)
Board Meeting2 Apr 202427 Mar 2024
MANRAJ HOUSING FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 02nd April 2024 at 2.30 P.M. at the Registered Office of the company at 3 Pushpa Apartment General Vaidya Chowk Jalgaon-425002 to consider the agenda items as set out in agenda paper at registered office of the company. This is to inform you that the board of directors of the company in there meeting held on 2nd April 2024 inter-alia has approved and taken on record unaudited financial results for for the quarter ended on 30th September 2023 along with auditors limited review report of the Unaudited financials for the period. This is to inform you that, the board of directors in there meeting held on 2nd April 2024 inter-alia has approved and taken on record unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023, along with auditors limited review report for the period. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/04/2024)
Board Meeting19 Mar 202416 Mar 2024
MANRAJ HOUSING FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 19th March 2024 at 4.30 P.M. at the Registered Office of the company at 3 Pushpa Apartment General Vaidya Chowk Jalgaon-425002 to consider the agenda items as set out in agenda paper at registered office of the company.
Board Meeting14 Mar 20249 Mar 2024
MANRAJ HOUSING FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company Manraj Housing Finance Limited will be held on Thursday 14th March 2024 at 11.30 A.M. at the registered office of the company at 3 Pushpa Apartment General Vaidya Chowk Jalgaon-425002 to discuss the business as mentioned in the Notice enclosed herewith. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 14th March 2024 , have decided to open a trading and / or demat account in the name o f Company with M/s. Moneylicious Securities Private Limited. Copy of the Resolution is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/03/2024)
Board Meeting30 Dec 202329 Dec 2023
MANRAJ HOUSING FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/12/2023 inter alia to consider and approve Appointment of Statutory Auditor to fill the casual vacancy caused due to resignation of previous auditors of the company Board has approved appointment of M/s. S K Lotilkar & Co as statutory auditors of the Company for FY 2023-24 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/12/2023)

Manraj Hsg.Fin.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Manraj Housing Finance Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.