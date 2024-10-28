Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 21 Oct 2024

MANRAJ HOUSING FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to be held on 28th October 2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 28/10/2024 has been revised to 11/11/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 28/10/2024 has been revised to 11/11/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.10.2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 11 November 2024 unaudited financial Results for the quarter ended on 30 September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 26 Aug 2024

MANRAJ HOUSING FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company Manraj Housing Finance Limited will be held on Saturday 31st August 2024 at 4.00 P.M. at the registered office of the company at 3 Pushpa Apartment General Vaidya Chowk Jalgaon-425002.

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

MANRAJ HOUSING FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company Manraj Housing Finance Limited will be held on Thursday 08th August 2024 at 4.30 PM at registered office of the company. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 08th August 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024

MANRAJ HOUSING FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to be held on 29th July 2024 to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended as on 30th June 2024. The Meeting of Board of Directors which was schedule to be held on Monday, 29th July 2024 is now postponed till further notice. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 18 May 2024

MANRAJ HOUSING FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 27th May 2024 at 4.00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the company at 3 Pushpa Apartment General Vaidya Chowk Jalgaon-425002 to consider the agenda items as set out in agenda paper This is to inform you that the Board in its meeting held on 27th May 2024, inter-alia has approved and taken on record the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31/03/2024 along with Auditors Review Report on the same. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 27th May 2024 Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.07.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Apr 2024 27 Mar 2024

MANRAJ HOUSING FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 02nd April 2024 at 2.30 P.M. at the Registered Office of the company at 3 Pushpa Apartment General Vaidya Chowk Jalgaon-425002 to consider the agenda items as set out in agenda paper at registered office of the company. This is to inform you that the board of directors of the company in there meeting held on 2nd April 2024 inter-alia has approved and taken on record unaudited financial results for for the quarter ended on 30th September 2023 along with auditors limited review report of the Unaudited financials for the period. This is to inform you that, the board of directors in there meeting held on 2nd April 2024 inter-alia has approved and taken on record unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023, along with auditors limited review report for the period. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/04/2024)

Board Meeting 19 Mar 2024 16 Mar 2024

MANRAJ HOUSING FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 19th March 2024 at 4.30 P.M. at the Registered Office of the company at 3 Pushpa Apartment General Vaidya Chowk Jalgaon-425002 to consider the agenda items as set out in agenda paper at registered office of the company.

Board Meeting 14 Mar 2024 9 Mar 2024

MANRAJ HOUSING FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company Manraj Housing Finance Limited will be held on Thursday 14th March 2024 at 11.30 A.M. at the registered office of the company at 3 Pushpa Apartment General Vaidya Chowk Jalgaon-425002 to discuss the business as mentioned in the Notice enclosed herewith. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 14th March 2024 , have decided to open a trading and / or demat account in the name o f Company with M/s. Moneylicious Securities Private Limited. Copy of the Resolution is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/03/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Dec 2023 29 Dec 2023