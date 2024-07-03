Manraj Housing Finance Limited was incorporated in 1990. Earlier, it was engaged in the business of providing finance for housing. This activity of late has been discontinued and since last few years the Company has started construction activity and is otherwise dealing in real estate business. Companys business has a tremendous downfall due to adverse and competitive market conditions and overall slowdown in real estate and construction industry.
