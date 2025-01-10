To the Memebers of MANSI FINANCE (CHENNAI) LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of MANSI FINANCE (CHENNAI) LIMITED (‘the Company) which comprises the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, the statement of Profit & Loss Account, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow statement for the year ended and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and profit/loss, changes in equity and its cash flow for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matter

Key Audit Matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significant in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and We do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We determine in accordance with Para 10 of SA 701 that there were no key audit matters that require significant attention of Auditor.

Information other than Financial Statement and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises Boards Report, Report on Corporate governance and Business Responsibility report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and We do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work We have performed, We conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, We are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management and those charged with the governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is reponsible for the matters stated in section 134 (5) of the Companies Act,2013 ("the act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position , financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accouting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

A further description of the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements is included in Annexure A. This desciption forms part of our auditors report.

Report on other legal & regulatory requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) order, 2020 issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, We annexed hereto (Annexure B) a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 & 4 of the said order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, We report that :

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanation which, to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

(b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by Law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of such books.

(c) The Company has no branches during the year, hence Section 143(8) of Companies Act 2013 is not applicable.

(d) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit & Loss including other comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(e) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164 (2) of the Act.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure C". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note to the financial statements.

(ii) The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There were no amounts which required to be transferred by the Company to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

(iv) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts,

i. no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities Intermediaries, with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company Ultimate Beneficiaries or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

ii. no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ‘Funding Parties, with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ‘Ultimate Beneficiaries or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

iii. Based on audit procedures carried out by us, that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement.

(v) The Company has not declared or paid any dividends during the year and accordingly reporting on the compliance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable for the year under consideration.

(vi) With respect to the matter to be included in the auditors report under section 197 (16) of the Act, as amended :

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(vii) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaning books of accounts for the financial year ended 31-03-2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been enabled and operated from 31st May 2023 for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 01, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention for financial year 2023-24 is commenced from April 01, 2024, hence not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For SIROHIA & CO. Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No.003875S PLACE : Chennai Vinod Kumar Partner DATE : 29-05-2024 (Membership No.207094) UDIN :24207094BKDAUX8154

ANNEXURE ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Responsibilities for Audit of standalone Finanacial statements

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, We exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error,design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material mistatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act 2013, We are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effecting of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and reasonable of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained,whether a material uncertainity exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the companys ability to continue as a going concern. If We conclude that a material uncertainity exists, We are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained upto the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves the fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that We identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonbly be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, We determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statemnts of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unles law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances. We determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would resonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

For SIROHIA & CO. Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No.003875S Vinod Kumar PLACE : Chennai Partner DATE : 29-05-2024 (Membership No.207094)

ANNEXURE ‘B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The annexure referred to in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the financial statement for the year ended 31 March 2024, We report that :

1. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipement. According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company does not have any intangible assets and hence the provisions of Clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(b) All these assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals. As Informed to us that no material discrepancy have been noticed between the physical verification and books of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

(d) During the year Company has not done any revaluation of its property, plant and equipement.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company no proceedings have been initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami transactions (Prohibition Act), 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

2. (a) Physical verification of Inventory is not applicable since the company has not traded in goods during the year.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

3. During the year, Company has not granted any loans to Companies, firms or other parties listed in the Register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Consequently, the provisions of clauses 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no loans, investments, guarantees and securities given in respect of which provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013 are applicable and hence not commented upon.

5. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any public deposits during the year.

6. The Central Government has not prescribed the maintanance of cost records under section 148 (1) of the Act, in respect of the activities carried on by the Company. Hence reporting under clause 6 of the order is not applicable to the Company.

7. (a) According to the records of the Company and information and explanations given to us, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods & Service Tax, Income Tax, Tax Deducted at Source and other material statutory dues applicable to it, with the appropriate authorities. As explained to us, the Company did not have any dues on account of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, duty of customs and GST.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Income tax,Wealth Tax, GST, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears/were outstanding as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. However, according to information and explanations given to us, the following dues of Income Tax have not been deposited by the Company on account of dispute :

Particulars Amount (Rs.) Period to which amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Income Tax 42,087 Financial year 2003-2004, Commissioner of Income tax (Appeals) Chennai Income Tax 1,19,420 Financial year 2004-2005, Commissioner of Income tax (Appeals) Chennai Income Tax 4,52,270 Financial year 2011-2012, Assessing officer Income Tax 4,57,920 Financial year 2012-2013, Assessing officer

8. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of books, no transacations which have not been recorded in books of accounts have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

9. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in payments to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company did not raise any money by way term loans during the year.

(d) During the year Company did not raise any fund on short term basis.

(e) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies hence this clause is not applicable.

(f) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies hence this clause is not applicable.

10. (a) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (Including debt instruments), hence paragraph 3(x) of the order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year.

11. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud on or by the company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(b) During the year no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination no whistler-blower complaints received during the year by the company.

12. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

13. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. Company has internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of the business. We have considered the reports of Internal Auditors for the period under audit.

15. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with directors.

Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the order is not applicable.

16. (a) The Company is registered NBFC under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. The Company is having a valid registration certificate obtained from RBI.

(b) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

17. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of the Statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

19. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the board of directors and management plans, there are no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. According to information and explanation given to us and based on the records of the Company there is no amount required to be Transfer to fund specified under Schedule VII of Companies Act, 2013.

21 The preparation of consolidated financial statements is not applicable to the Company and therefore reporting under this clause is not applicable.

For SIROHIA & CO. Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No.003875S Vinod Kumar PLACE : Chennai Partner DATE : 29-05-2024 (Membership No.207094)

ANNEXURE ‘C TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph (g) under ‘Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report of even date)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of MANSI FINANCE (CHENNAI) LTD as at 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the stand alone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys Internal Financial Control over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing (‘the Standards), issued by the ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence We have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

1. pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company.

2 provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3 provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.