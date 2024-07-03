Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹70.15
Prev. Close₹70.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.05
Day's High₹70.15
Day's Low₹68.75
52 Week's High₹133.45
52 Week's Low₹37.39
Book Value₹101.97
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)24.27
P/E10.94
EPS6.41
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.53
3.53
3.53
3.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
31.06
28.99
26.99
26.34
Net Worth
34.59
32.52
30.52
29.87
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.52
1.7
-35.65
-9.9
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Sajjan Kanwar Bafna
Independent Director
R A Eswari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jyoti Kedia
Managing Director
Adit S Bafna
Independent Director
Rainy Ramesh Singhi
Summary
Mansi Finance (Chennai) Limited was incorporated on September 26, 1994 and received the Commencement of Business Certificate on October 17, 1994. The Company provides financing services in India. Services offered include hire purchase and leasing to industrial, trading, commercial and other establishments, organizations and consumers of capital equipment, accessories, land and building, plant and machinery, office equipments, transport and commercial vehicles consumer durables. It also engages in the investment activities.
Read More
The Mansi Finance Chennai Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹68.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mansi Finance Chennai Ltd is ₹24.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mansi Finance Chennai Ltd is 10.94 and 0.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mansi Finance Chennai Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mansi Finance Chennai Ltd is ₹37.39 and ₹133.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mansi Finance Chennai Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.70%, 3 Years at 40.67%, 1 Year at 69.85%, 6 Month at 47.16%, 3 Month at -42.05% and 1 Month at 17.01%.
