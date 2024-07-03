Summary

Mansi Finance (Chennai) Limited was incorporated on September 26, 1994 and received the Commencement of Business Certificate on October 17, 1994. The Company provides financing services in India. Services offered include hire purchase and leasing to industrial, trading, commercial and other establishments, organizations and consumers of capital equipment, accessories, land and building, plant and machinery, office equipments, transport and commercial vehicles consumer durables. It also engages in the investment activities.

