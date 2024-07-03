iifl-logo-icon 1
Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd Share Price

68.75
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:18:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open70.15
  • Day's High70.15
  • 52 Wk High133.45
  • Prev. Close70.15
  • Day's Low68.75
  • 52 Wk Low 37.39
  • Turnover (lac)0.05
  • P/E10.94
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value101.97
  • EPS6.41
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)24.27
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:36 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.24%

Non-Promoter- 30.75%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.75%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.53

3.53

3.53

3.53

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

31.06

28.99

26.99

26.34

Net Worth

34.59

32.52

30.52

29.87

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.52

1.7

-35.65

-9.9

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Sajjan Kanwar Bafna

Independent Director

R A Eswari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jyoti Kedia

Managing Director

Adit S Bafna

Independent Director

Rainy Ramesh Singhi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd

Summary

Mansi Finance (Chennai) Limited was incorporated on September 26, 1994 and received the Commencement of Business Certificate on October 17, 1994. The Company provides financing services in India. Services offered include hire purchase and leasing to industrial, trading, commercial and other establishments, organizations and consumers of capital equipment, accessories, land and building, plant and machinery, office equipments, transport and commercial vehicles consumer durables. It also engages in the investment activities.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Mansi Finance Chennai Ltd share price today?

The Mansi Finance Chennai Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹68.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mansi Finance Chennai Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mansi Finance Chennai Ltd is ₹24.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mansi Finance Chennai Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mansi Finance Chennai Ltd is 10.94 and 0.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mansi Finance Chennai Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mansi Finance Chennai Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mansi Finance Chennai Ltd is ₹37.39 and ₹133.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mansi Finance Chennai Ltd?

Mansi Finance Chennai Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.70%, 3 Years at 40.67%, 1 Year at 69.85%, 6 Month at 47.16%, 3 Month at -42.05% and 1 Month at 17.01%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mansi Finance Chennai Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mansi Finance Chennai Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.24 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 30.76 %

