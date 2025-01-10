Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.53
3.53
3.53
3.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
31.06
28.99
26.99
26.34
Net Worth
34.59
32.52
30.52
29.87
Minority Interest
Debt
32.21
34.49
32.92
33.2
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
66.8
67.01
63.44
63.07
Fixed Assets
8.78
8.95
9.02
10.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.24
0.24
0.24
0.24
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.03
Networking Capital
-1.08
-1.01
-0.12
-0.82
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.37
0.53
0.95
1.24
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.45
-1.54
-1.07
-2.06
Cash
4.73
3.06
6.79
2.58
Total Assets
12.7
11.27
15.96
12.04
