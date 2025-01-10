iifl-logo-icon 1
Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd Balance Sheet

64.72
(0.00%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.53

3.53

3.53

3.53

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

31.06

28.99

26.99

26.34

Net Worth

34.59

32.52

30.52

29.87

Minority Interest

Debt

32.21

34.49

32.92

33.2

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

66.8

67.01

63.44

63.07

Fixed Assets

8.78

8.95

9.02

10.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.24

0.24

0.24

0.24

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

Networking Capital

-1.08

-1.01

-0.12

-0.82

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.37

0.53

0.95

1.24

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1.45

-1.54

-1.07

-2.06

Cash

4.73

3.06

6.79

2.58

Total Assets

12.7

11.27

15.96

12.04

