Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.52
1.7
-35.65
-9.9
Other operating items
Operating
-0.52
1.7
-35.65
-9.9
Capital expenditure
-0.6
0.74
2.42
3.02
Free cash flow
-1.12
2.44
-33.23
-6.88
Equity raised
50.93
47.12
40.83
34.68
Investing
-0.25
-0.26
-0.06
-0.21
Financing
70.47
75.11
56.61
52.71
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
120.03
124.41
64.15
80.3
