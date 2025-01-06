iifl-logo-icon 1
Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

68.75
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Mansi Fin.(Chen) FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.52

1.7

-35.65

-9.9

Other operating items

Operating

-0.52

1.7

-35.65

-9.9

Capital expenditure

-0.6

0.74

2.42

3.02

Free cash flow

-1.12

2.44

-33.23

-6.88

Equity raised

50.93

47.12

40.83

34.68

Investing

-0.25

-0.26

-0.06

-0.21

Financing

70.47

75.11

56.61

52.71

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

120.03

124.41

64.15

80.3

