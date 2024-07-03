Mansi Finance (Chennai) Limited was incorporated on September 26, 1994 and received the Commencement of Business Certificate on October 17, 1994. The Company provides financing services in India. Services offered include hire purchase and leasing to industrial, trading, commercial and other establishments, organizations and consumers of capital equipment, accessories, land and building, plant and machinery, office equipments, transport and commercial vehicles consumer durables. It also engages in the investment activities.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.