Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

MANSI FINANCE (CHENNAI) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended September 30 2024 Financial Results Considered and approved the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 along with the report of the statutory auditors. The above matters have been duly approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting which commenced at 11.00 a.m. and concluded by 12.15 p.m. We are enclosing herewith the financial results for your information and records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024) Submission of un-audited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 along with a Board Resolution authorizing the Managing Director to sign the financial statements. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 27.12.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

MANSI FINANCE (CHENNAI) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve change of Registrar and Transfer Agent of the Company from MCS Share Transfer Agent Limited to Cameo Corporate Services Limited.

Board Meeting 1 Nov 2024 1 Nov 2024

This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company has at its meeting held on November 1, 2024 (i.e. toady) inter alia, considered the following items: Change of RTA Considered and approved the change of Registrar and Transfer Agent of the Company from MCS Share Transfer Agent Limited to Cameo Corporate Services Limited. The above matters have been duly approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting which commenced at 11.00 a.m. and concluded by 11.30 a.m

Board Meeting 30 Sep 2024 27 Sep 2024

MANSI FINANCE (CHENNAI) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the resolution relating to resignation of Shri. Mahesh Tated Independent Director of the Company pursuant to the expiry of his 2nd term as an Independent Director of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting is attached herewith. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

MANSI FINANCE (CHENNAI) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company has at its meeting held on August 14, 2024 (i.e. toady) inter alia, considered the following items: Financial Results Considered and approved the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with the report of the statutory auditors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 23 May 2024

MANSI FINANCE (CHENNAI) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and appointment of internal and secretarial auditors of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 23 Jan 2024