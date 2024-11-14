|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|MANSI FINANCE (CHENNAI) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended September 30 2024 Financial Results Considered and approved the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 along with the report of the statutory auditors. The above matters have been duly approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting which commenced at 11.00 a.m. and concluded by 12.15 p.m. We are enclosing herewith the financial results for your information and records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024) Submission of un-audited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 along with a Board Resolution authorizing the Managing Director to sign the financial statements. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 27.12.2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|MANSI FINANCE (CHENNAI) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve change of Registrar and Transfer Agent of the Company from MCS Share Transfer Agent Limited to Cameo Corporate Services Limited.
|Board Meeting
|1 Nov 2024
|1 Nov 2024
|This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company has at its meeting held on November 1, 2024 (i.e. toady) inter alia, considered the following items: Change of RTA Considered and approved the change of Registrar and Transfer Agent of the Company from MCS Share Transfer Agent Limited to Cameo Corporate Services Limited. The above matters have been duly approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting which commenced at 11.00 a.m. and concluded by 11.30 a.m
|Board Meeting
|30 Sep 2024
|27 Sep 2024
|MANSI FINANCE (CHENNAI) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the resolution relating to resignation of Shri. Mahesh Tated Independent Director of the Company pursuant to the expiry of his 2nd term as an Independent Director of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting is attached herewith. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|MANSI FINANCE (CHENNAI) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company has at its meeting held on August 14, 2024 (i.e. toady) inter alia, considered the following items: Financial Results Considered and approved the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with the report of the statutory auditors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|MANSI FINANCE (CHENNAI) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and appointment of internal and secretarial auditors of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|23 Jan 2024
|MANSI FINANCE (CHENNAI) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31 2023 and to appoint Shri. ADIT S BAFNA as an additional director of the Company This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company has at its meeting held on February 14, 2024 (i.e. today) inter alia, considered the following items: Financial Results Considered and approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 along with the limited review report of the statutory auditors. Changes in Directors of the Company: The Board took note of the sudden demise of Late Shri. Suresh Bafna, Founder, Chairman, Managing Director and Promoter of the Company and decided to appoint Shri. Adit S Bafna (DIN: 00058663) as an Additional Director on the Board of the Company. SDD Non Compliant Company: The Company has installed a Software namely, Insiderr to comply with the said provisions of Regulation 3(5) and 3(6) of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024) In continuation of our earlier announcement made on 21.01.2024, we are herewith uploading the detailed disclosure in terms of SEBI Circular dated July 13, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.02.2024)
