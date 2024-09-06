1. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Tuesday, the September 24, 2024 to Monday, the September 30, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company; 2. The remote e-voting period for the purpose of resolutions contained in the Notice of the 30th Annual General Meeting commences on Friday, September 27, 2024 (09:00 hrs IST) and ends on Sunday, September 29, 2024 (17:00 hrs IST) (As per BSE Announcement dated on 06/09/2024) Newspaper Publication in respect of 30th Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, the September 30, 2024 is enclosed herewith. The publication also has details of book closure and details e-voting. The required consolidated scrutinizers report along with voting results are attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)