iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd AGM

64.72
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Mansi Fin.(Chen) CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 20249 Sep 2024
1. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Tuesday, the September 24, 2024 to Monday, the September 30, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company; 2. The remote e-voting period for the purpose of resolutions contained in the Notice of the 30th Annual General Meeting commences on Friday, September 27, 2024 (09:00 hrs IST) and ends on Sunday, September 29, 2024 (17:00 hrs IST) (As per BSE Announcement dated on 06/09/2024) Newspaper Publication in respect of 30th Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, the September 30, 2024 is enclosed herewith. The publication also has details of book closure and details e-voting. The required consolidated scrutinizers report along with voting results are attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)

Mansi Fin.(Chen): Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.