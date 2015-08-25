To the Members of

M/S Mapro Industries Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of M/s MAPRO INDUSTRIES LIMITED(“the company) which comprise the Balance sheet as at 31st March, 2021, the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2006, as amended (“Accounting Standards”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2020, and its loss, and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information obtained at the date of this auditors report is information included in the Board report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Accounting Standards and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2021 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on 31st March, 2021 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For PRADEEP GUPTA CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS Sd/- (PROPRIETOR) Mem No: 048979 PAN No :AAAPG7628N Place : Mumbai Date : 9th July,2021

ANNEXURE “A” TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under “Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements” section of our report of even date)

1. The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

Fixed Assets have been physically verified by the Management at reasonable interval; According to information given to us no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

According to the information given to us and the records examined by us and based on the examination of the registered sale deeds, transfer deeds, mutation of title papers, property tax papers and conveyance deeds provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

2. As explained to us, inventories were physically verified by the Management. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the inventories have been verified by the management at reasonable intervals in relation to size of the Company and nature of business and no material discrepancies were notices on physical verification.

3. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to Companies, firms or other parties covered in the Register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013, accordingly the provisions of clause 3 (iii) (a), (b), and (c) of the order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loan to directors including entities in which they are interested and in respect of loan and advances given, investments made and guarantees and securities given have been complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

5. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the provisions of Section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under.

6. The company is not required to maintain any cost record pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act.

7. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of Statutory Dues:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the examination of the books of account, the Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Investor Education and Protection Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales tax, Service tax, Value Added Tax Customs Duty, Excise Duty, and other statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Investor Education and Protection Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income tax, Sales tax, Service tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty and other undisputed statutory dues were outstanding, at the year-end for a period of more than six months.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of Income Tax, Cess or other statutory dues, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

8. The Company has not raised any money way of initial public offer / further public offer / debt instruments) and term loans hence, reporting under clause (ix) is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

9. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to financial institutions, banks and government.

10. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken term loans and accordingly the provisions of Clause 3(ix) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

11. To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanation given to us, no fraud by the company and no material fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

12. According to the information and explanations given by the management, the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

13. In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

14. According to the information and explanations given by the management, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

15. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully/partly convertible debentures during the year under review. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xiv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

16. According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him as referred to in Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013.

17. As per the information and explanations given to us, the company is not required to get it registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.