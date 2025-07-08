Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹395.9
Prev. Close₹416.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.31
Day's High₹395.9
Day's Low₹395.9
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹31.01
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)332.12
P/E0
EPS0.32
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
8.39
8.39
8.39
8.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.29
17.5
17.55
18.11
Net Worth
25.68
25.89
25.94
26.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.24
-0.29
-0.16
-0.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.28
-0.06
0.26
0.19
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0.07
0.01
-0.07
-0.09
Working capital
-4.8
-6.89
0.32
0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
-100
Op profit growth
8.14
96.23
-39.81
-19.01
EBIT growth
2,000.58
-105.1
29.89
3.28
Net profit growth
347.26
-125.24
74.45
-3.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
363.3
|173
|7,747.58
|27.96
|0.56
|3.69
|143.05
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
186.8
|44.69
|7,010.41
|39.16
|0.48
|130.81
|44.13
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
761.45
|53.47
|3,018.52
|4.95
|0
|655.09
|304.91
B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd
BLKASHYAP
68.36
|66.37
|1,541.11
|4.71
|0
|290.92
|31.72
Vascon Engineers Ltd
VASCONEQ
52.56
|18.38
|1,189.37
|34.45
|0
|385.15
|48.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
ATUL KUMAR SULTANIA
Managing Director
Umesh Kumar Kanodia
Independent Director
Santosh Lama
Independent Director
SHAMBHU AGARWAL
Independent Director
Sarita Kumari Gupta
Company Secretary
Sweety Jhunjhunwala
505 Corporate Corner,
Sunder Nagar Malad(W),
Maharashtra - 400064
Tel: 91-022-28725764
Website: http://www.maproindustries.com
Email: info@maproindustries.com
9 ShivShakti Indl Es,
J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,
Mumbai - 400 011
Tel: 91-22-23016761/8261
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Mapro Industries Ltd. was incorporated in February 08, 1973. The Company is engaged in the business of execution of civil construction contracts through sub-contracting.
Read More
