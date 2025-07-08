iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Mapro Industries Ltd Share Price Live

395.9
(-4.99%)
Aug 25, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open395.9
  • Day's High395.9
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close416.7
  • Day's Low395.9
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)10.31
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value31.01
  • EPS0.32
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)332.12
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Mapro Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

395.9

Prev. Close

416.7

Turnover(Lac.)

10.31

Day's High

395.9

Day's Low

395.9

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

31.01

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

332.12

P/E

0

EPS

0.32

Divi. Yield

0

Mapro Industries Ltd Corporate Action

27 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Mapro Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Mapro Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:59 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 30.58%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 30.58%

Non-Promoter- 69.41%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 69.41%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Mapro Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

8.39

8.39

8.39

8.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

17.29

17.5

17.55

18.11

Net Worth

25.68

25.89

25.94

26.5

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.24

-0.29

-0.16

-0.17

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.28

-0.06

0.26

0.19

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0.07

0.01

-0.07

-0.09

Working capital

-4.8

-6.89

0.32

0.02

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

-100

Op profit growth

8.14

96.23

-39.81

-19.01

EBIT growth

2,000.58

-105.1

29.89

3.28

Net profit growth

347.26

-125.24

74.45

-3.09

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Mapro Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

363.3

1737,747.5827.960.563.69143.05

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

186.8

44.697,010.4139.160.48130.8144.13

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

761.45

53.473,018.524.950655.09304.91

B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd

BLKASHYAP

68.36

66.371,541.114.710290.9231.72

Vascon Engineers Ltd

VASCONEQ

52.56

18.381,189.3734.450385.1548.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Mapro Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

ATUL KUMAR SULTANIA

Managing Director

Umesh Kumar Kanodia

Independent Director

Santosh Lama

Independent Director

SHAMBHU AGARWAL

Independent Director

Sarita Kumari Gupta

Company Secretary

Sweety Jhunjhunwala

Registered Office

505 Corporate Corner,

Sunder Nagar Malad(W),

Maharashtra - 400064

Tel: 91-022-28725764

Website: http://www.maproindustries.com

Email: info@maproindustries.com

Registrar Office

9 ShivShakti Indl Es,

J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,

Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: 91-22-23016761/8261

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Mapro Industries Ltd. was incorporated in February 08, 1973. The Company is engaged in the business of execution of civil construction contracts through sub-contracting.
Read More

Reports by Mapro Industries Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Mapro Industries Ltd share price today?

The Mapro Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹395.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mapro Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mapro Industries Ltd is ₹332.12 Cr. as of 25 Aug ‘15

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mapro Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mapro Industries Ltd is 0 and 12.76 as of 25 Aug ‘15

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mapro Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mapro Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mapro Industries Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 25 Aug ‘15

What is the CAGR of Mapro Industries Ltd?

Mapro Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 100.63%, 3 Years at 213.09%, 1 Year at 155.34%, 6 Month at -9.98%, 3 Month at -9.22% and 1 Month at -5.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mapro Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mapro Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 30.58 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 69.42 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Mapro Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.