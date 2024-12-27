This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today 30th November, 2024 (Saturday) at 18:30 PM and concluded at 21:00 PM at our Registered Office at 505, Corporate Corner, Sundar Nagar, Malad (W), , Mumbai, Maharashtra, 400064 where the Board considered and approved the Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting which is proposed to be scheduled on 27th December, 2024 (Friday) at 4 pm for ratification of deviation of funds raised during the preferential issues Notice of EOGM in Physical Mode dated 27.12.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.12.2024) Outcome of EGM to Consider ratification of Deviation of Funds raised by the Company through Preferential Issue (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 28.12.2024) Scrutnizer Report of EOGM dated 27.12.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.01.2025)