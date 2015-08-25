Mapro Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

iifl-logo
395.9
(-4.99%)
Aug 25, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

8.39

8.39

8.39

8.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

17.29

17.5

17.55

18.11

Net Worth

25.68

25.89

25.94

26.5

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

25.68

25.89

25.94

26.5

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.06

1.55

0.62

0.32

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.16

0.08

0.07

0.07

Networking Capital

21.94

24.11

25.03

25.67

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0.14

0.11

0.01

Debtor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

22.39

24.09

25.36

26.2

Sundry Creditors

-0.37

-0.05

-0.44

-0.47

Creditor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.08

-0.07

0

-0.07

Cash

0.52

0.15

0.23

0.44

Total Assets

25.68

25.89

25.95

26.5

