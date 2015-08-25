Mapro Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
8.39
8.39
8.39
8.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.29
17.5
17.55
18.11
Net Worth
25.68
25.89
25.94
26.5
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
25.68
25.89
25.94
26.5
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.06
1.55
0.62
0.32
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.16
0.08
0.07
0.07
Networking Capital
21.94
24.11
25.03
25.67
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0.14
0.11
0.01
Debtor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
22.39
24.09
25.36
26.2
Sundry Creditors
-0.37
-0.05
-0.44
-0.47
Creditor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.08
-0.07
0
-0.07
Cash
0.52
0.15
0.23
0.44
Total Assets
25.68
25.89
25.95
26.5
