Mapro Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.28
-0.06
0.26
0.19
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0.07
0.01
-0.07
-0.09
Working capital
-4.8
-6.89
0.32
0.02
Other operating items
Operating
-5.01
-6.93
0.51
0.12
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-5.01
-6.93
0.51
0.12
Equity raised
35
35.65
35.84
35.89
Investing
1.51
1.23
0
-0.33
Financing
0
0
0
1
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
31.5
29.95
36.36
36.69
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.