Mapro Industries Ltd Board Meeting

395.9
(-4.99%)
Aug 25, 2015

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 May 202527 May 2025
Mapro Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to consider Audited Standalone Financial Result for the quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2025 under Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 NO DIVIDEND DECLEARED FOR QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31.03.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2025)
Board Meeting6 Jan 20253 Jan 2025
MAPRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to consider Un-audited Standalone Financial Result for the quarter ended on 31st December 2024 under Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 1. Approved Un-audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2024 as required under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015. 2. Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditors on Un-audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended on 31st December 2024 as required under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 06.01.2025) Revised outcome for Quarter and Nine Months Ended 31.12.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 07.01.2025)
Board Meeting30 Nov 202430 Nov 2024
This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today 30th November, 2024 (Saturday) at 18:30 PM and concluded at 21:00 PM at our Registered Office at 505, Corporate Corner, Sundar Nagar, Malad (W), , Mumbai, Maharashtra, 400064 where the Board considered and approved the Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting which is proposed to be scheduled on 27th December, 2024 (Friday) at 4 pm for ratification of deviation of funds raised during the preferential issues.
Board Meeting14 Nov 202414 Nov 2024
RESULT FOR QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED 30.09.2024

