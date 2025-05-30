Board Meeting 30 May 2025 27 May 2025

Mapro Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to consider Audited Standalone Financial Result for the quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2025 under Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 NO DIVIDEND DECLEARED FOR QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31.03.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2025)

Board Meeting 6 Jan 2025 3 Jan 2025

MAPRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to consider Un-audited Standalone Financial Result for the quarter ended on 31st December 2024 under Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 1. Approved Un-audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2024 as required under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015. 2. Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditors on Un-audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended on 31st December 2024 as required under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 06.01.2025) Revised outcome for Quarter and Nine Months Ended 31.12.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 07.01.2025)

Board Meeting 30 Nov 2024 30 Nov 2024

This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today 30th November, 2024 (Saturday) at 18:30 PM and concluded at 21:00 PM at our Registered Office at 505, Corporate Corner, Sundar Nagar, Malad (W), , Mumbai, Maharashtra, 400064 where the Board considered and approved the Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting which is proposed to be scheduled on 27th December, 2024 (Friday) at 4 pm for ratification of deviation of funds raised during the preferential issues.

