To the Members of Marble City India Limited

Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements:

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Marble City India Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of Cash Flows, the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (Hereinafter referred as "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and loss (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters (‘KAM) are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key Audit matters Auditors Response Company has Equity (paid up capital and reserves) of Rs. 2760.04 Lacs and Borrowings including short term borrowing of Rs. 9242.69 Lacs as on 31st March, 2024 Borrowing are 3.34 times of Equity (paid capital and reserves)

Managements Responsibility on the Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit / loss, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one

resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirement

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c) the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) in our opinion, the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement comply with the Accounting Standards;

e) on the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of sub-section (2) of section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013;

f) with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Company internal financial controls over financial reporting;

g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid/ provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

h) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. the Company has no pending litigations which have the impact on its financial position in its financial statements except stated herein below;

Nature of Dues Amount of Dues (In Lacs) Period to which dues relate Forum where the dispute is pending Belongs to Income Tax (Income Tax Act, 1961) 233.05 AY 2017-18 CIT-A In the name of Priceless Overseas Limited now merged into P G Industry Limited (now Marble City India Limited) 165.99 AY 2012-13 CIT-A P G Industry Limited (Now 162.81 AY 2013-14 CIT-A Marble City India Limited)

ii. the Company is not required to make any provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. No amount is required to be transfer to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the Note No.41(xv) to the Balance Sheet, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the Note No.41(xv) to the Balance Sheet, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c. Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain any material mis-statement.

v. No dividend was declared or paid during the year by the company.

For Vishal G Goel & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Sd/- Place: New Delhi (CA Vishal Goel) Date: 11 July 2024 (Proprietor) UDIN - 24094685BKEZVV9993 (M. No. 094685))

Annexure to Auditors Report for the year ended on 31st March, 2024

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 of the Our Report of even date to the members of Marble City India Limited (Formerly Known as P G Industry Limited) on the accounts of the company for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

1) a) A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situations of Property, Plant and Equipment.

B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, of intangible assets.

b) We are informed that management has carried out the physical verification of the Property, Plant and Equipment at reasonable intervals, which is considered reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its business and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such physical verification to the extent verification was made during the year.

c) The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

d) There has been no revaluation of Property, Plant and Equipment during the year.

e) Based on the information and explanation given to us no proceedings had been initiated against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988.

2) a) As explained to us, the inventories were physically verified during the year by the

Management at reasonable intervals, however considering the nature of the item involved as explained to us the process is acceptable as per the industry norms. However, there is no discrepancies of 10% or more which were noticed on physical verification.

b) The Company was renewed Working Capital Limit by Bank of Baroda during the Year and Quarterly Stock Statements are in agreement with the books of Account of the Company.

3) a) The Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of Loans, secured or unsecured

to other Companies.

A. The Company do not have subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates.

B. The Company has granted loan of Rs.94.25 Lacs and Balance outstanding of Rs. 94.25 Lacs as at the Balance Sheet date.

b) The Terms and Conditions of Loans granted are not prejudicial to the Companys Interest.

c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, Receipts are regular.

d) No amount is overdue for more than 90 days.

e) No loan or advance in the nature of loan granted has fallen due during the year.

f) The company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

4) In respect of loan, investment, guarantees and security, provision of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable on the Company.

5) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits during the year from the public under the provisions of the sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed there.

6) As per information & explanation given by the management, maintenance of cost records has been prescribed by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act and we are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained in tally software only.

7) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us, in our opinion, the company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Custom Duty and Goods & Service Tax as applicable with the appropriate authorities.

(b) There are no disputed dues of Goods & Service Tax, provident fund Employees State Insurance, Custom duty which has not been deposited. The particulars of dues of Income Tax which has not yet been deposited on account of dispute are as follows:

Nature of Dues Amount of Dues (In Lacs) Period to which dues relate Forum where the dispute is pending Belongs to Income Tax (Income Tax Act, 1961) 233.05 AY 2017-18 CIT-A In the name of Priceless Overseas Limited now merged into P G Industry Limited (now Marble City India Limited) 165.99 AY 2012-13 CIT-A P G Industry Limited (Now Marble 162.81 AY 2013-14 CIT-A City India Limited)

8) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

9) a) According to the records of the company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of its dues to any lender.

b) The company has not been declared as a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender during the year.

c) The Company has applied the term loan taken during the year for the purposes for which it has been obtained.

d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short- term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) The Company do not have subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Therefore, this clause is not applicable to the Company.

10) a) As per information and explanation given to us, the company has not obtained any money raised by way of Initial Public Issue or Further Public Issue (including debt instruments) during the year.

b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

11) a) No fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government

c) No whistle-blower complaint was received during the year by the company.

12) The provisions of any Special Statute applicable to Nidhi Company are not applicable to the company.

13) All transactions with the related parties are in compliance with the provisions of sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements.

14) a) Internal Auditor was not appointed during the year.

b) Report of Internal Auditor were not available during the year.

15) The company has not entered into any non - cash transaction with directors or person connected with him.

16) The company is not required to be registered under section 45 - IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

17) Based upon the audit procedures performed and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has incurred cash losses in the financial year covered by our audit but not in the immediately preceding financial year.

18) During the year there is a resignation of the statutory auditors.

19) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of audit report that the company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due;

20) The Company is not required to spent any amount in Corporate Social Responsibilities under the act. Hence relevant clause is not Applicable

21) The Company do not have subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Therefore, this clause is not applicable to the Company.

For Vishal G Goel & Co. Chartered Accountants Sd/- Place: New Delhi (CA Vishal Goel) Date: 11 July 2024 (Proprietor) UDIN - 24094685BKEZVV9993 (M. No. 094685))

(Referred to paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of Marble City India Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Marble City India Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

1. pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3. provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may be come in adequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India .

For Vishal G Goel & Co.

Chartered Accountants