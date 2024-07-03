iifl-logo-icon 1
Marble City India Ltd Share Price

162.35
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

  • Open162.35
  • Day's High162.35
  • 52 Wk High198.3
  • Prev. Close165.65
  • Day's Low162.35
  • 52 Wk Low 13.3
  • Turnover (lac)0.03
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value19.54
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)364.43
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Marble City India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

162.35

Prev. Close

165.65

Turnover(Lac.)

0.03

Day's High

162.35

Day's Low

162.35

52 Week's High

198.3

52 Week's Low

13.3

Book Value

19.54

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

364.43

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Marble City India Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

2 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

Marble City India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

View More

View More

Marble City India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:07 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 37.23%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 37.23%

Non-Promoter- 1.30%

Institutions: 1.29%

Non-Institutions: 61.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Marble City India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.97

5.97

5.97

5.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

21.63

23.58

22.81

22.25

Net Worth

27.6

29.55

28.78

28.22

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

45.14

328.17

53

56.08

yoy growth (%)

-86.24

519.18

-5.49

18.91

Raw materials

-33.36

-327.29

-38.18

-41.22

As % of sales

73.89

99.73

72.03

73.5

Employee costs

-3.34

-0.33

-3.63

-3.07

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.02

0.74

1.03

1.13

Depreciation

-0.9

-0.1

-0.53

-0.49

Tax paid

-0.06

-0.17

-0.5

-1.01

Working capital

4.38

1.92

20.15

3.78

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-86.24

519.18

-5.49

18.91

Op profit growth

1,795.08

-94.76

4.55

38.32

EBIT growth

419.54

-82.12

4.8

42.02

Net profit growth

-106.61

8.14

335.26

-73.44

Marble City India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Marble City India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Saket Dalmia

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Amit Dalmia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

DEVENDER KUMAR

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Usha Sharma

Independent Director

Himanshu Duggal

Independent Director

Nirdesh Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Marble City India Ltd

Summary

Marble City India Limited (Formerly known PG Industry Limited) laid its foundations entrenched in marble since the early 1990s. and was incorporated in 1993. The Company has been a pioneer in importing Italian marble, having rich experience of decades in sourcing durable and exotic marble from all across the globe.The Company is a direct importer sourcing high-quality marble from select quarries all across the globe and it employs advanced processing technologies thereby offering excellent quality control and reasonable prices to its customers. The Companys main business is cutting, finishing and trading of Imported Marbles Blocks/Slabs. Its growth depends on the development of the Real Estate Sector. Now a days Real Estate Sector is developing day by day and the demand for the Imported Marbles also increasing. In 2018-19, Priceless Overseas Limited was amalgamated into the erstwhile Company i.e. P G Industry Limited through the Scheme of Amalgamation effective from March 31, 2017.
Company FAQs

What is the Marble City India Ltd share price today?

The Marble City India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹162.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Marble City India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Marble City India Ltd is ₹364.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Marble City India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Marble City India Ltd is 0 and 8.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Marble City India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Marble City India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Marble City India Ltd is ₹13.3 and ₹198.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Marble City India Ltd?

Marble City India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 99.44%, 3 Years at 132.62%, 1 Year at 891.92%, 6 Month at 1019.26%, 3 Month at 115.33% and 1 Month at 31.47%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Marble City India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Marble City India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 37.23 %
Institutions - 1.29 %
Public - 61.48 %

