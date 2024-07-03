Summary

Marble City India Limited (Formerly known PG Industry Limited) laid its foundations entrenched in marble since the early 1990s. and was incorporated in 1993. The Company has been a pioneer in importing Italian marble, having rich experience of decades in sourcing durable and exotic marble from all across the globe.The Company is a direct importer sourcing high-quality marble from select quarries all across the globe and it employs advanced processing technologies thereby offering excellent quality control and reasonable prices to its customers. The Companys main business is cutting, finishing and trading of Imported Marbles Blocks/Slabs. Its growth depends on the development of the Real Estate Sector. Now a days Real Estate Sector is developing day by day and the demand for the Imported Marbles also increasing. In 2018-19, Priceless Overseas Limited was amalgamated into the erstwhile Company i.e. P G Industry Limited through the Scheme of Amalgamation effective from March 31, 2017.

