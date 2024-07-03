Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹162.35
Prev. Close₹165.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹162.35
Day's Low₹162.35
52 Week's High₹198.3
52 Week's Low₹13.3
Book Value₹19.54
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)364.43
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.97
5.97
5.97
5.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
21.63
23.58
22.81
22.25
Net Worth
27.6
29.55
28.78
28.22
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
45.14
328.17
53
56.08
yoy growth (%)
-86.24
519.18
-5.49
18.91
Raw materials
-33.36
-327.29
-38.18
-41.22
As % of sales
73.89
99.73
72.03
73.5
Employee costs
-3.34
-0.33
-3.63
-3.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.02
0.74
1.03
1.13
Depreciation
-0.9
-0.1
-0.53
-0.49
Tax paid
-0.06
-0.17
-0.5
-1.01
Working capital
4.38
1.92
20.15
3.78
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-86.24
519.18
-5.49
18.91
Op profit growth
1,795.08
-94.76
4.55
38.32
EBIT growth
419.54
-82.12
4.8
42.02
Net profit growth
-106.61
8.14
335.26
-73.44
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Saket Dalmia
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Amit Dalmia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
DEVENDER KUMAR
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Usha Sharma
Independent Director
Himanshu Duggal
Independent Director
Nirdesh Agarwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Marble City India Ltd
Summary
Marble City India Limited (Formerly known PG Industry Limited) laid its foundations entrenched in marble since the early 1990s. and was incorporated in 1993. The Company has been a pioneer in importing Italian marble, having rich experience of decades in sourcing durable and exotic marble from all across the globe.The Company is a direct importer sourcing high-quality marble from select quarries all across the globe and it employs advanced processing technologies thereby offering excellent quality control and reasonable prices to its customers. The Companys main business is cutting, finishing and trading of Imported Marbles Blocks/Slabs. Its growth depends on the development of the Real Estate Sector. Now a days Real Estate Sector is developing day by day and the demand for the Imported Marbles also increasing. In 2018-19, Priceless Overseas Limited was amalgamated into the erstwhile Company i.e. P G Industry Limited through the Scheme of Amalgamation effective from March 31, 2017.
The Marble City India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹162.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Marble City India Ltd is ₹364.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Marble City India Ltd is 0 and 8.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Marble City India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Marble City India Ltd is ₹13.3 and ₹198.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Marble City India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 99.44%, 3 Years at 132.62%, 1 Year at 891.92%, 6 Month at 1019.26%, 3 Month at 115.33% and 1 Month at 31.47%.
