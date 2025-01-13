Marble City India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.97
5.97
5.97
5.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
21.63
23.58
22.81
22.25
Net Worth
27.6
29.55
28.78
28.22
Minority Interest
Debt
92.43
63.97
53.08
47.04
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.39
0.33
0.32
0.38
Total Liabilities
120.42
93.85
82.18
75.64
Fixed Assets
15.38
13.3
12.26
10.94
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.65
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.63
0
0
0
Networking Capital
98.14
76.9
66.43
62.28
Inventories
72.91
65.69
55.49
50.41
Inventory Days
407.52
Sundry Debtors
11.79
14.72
19.76
22.63
Debtor Days
182.94
Other Current Assets
21.56
13.89
12.02
9.94
Sundry Creditors
-3.52
-12.31
-13.51
-15.98
Creditor Days
129.18
Other Current Liabilities
-4.6
-5.09
-7.33
-4.72
Cash
5.63
3.66
3.49
2.42
Total Assets
120.43
93.86
82.18
75.64
No Record Found
