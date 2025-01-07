Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
45.14
328.17
53
56.08
yoy growth (%)
-86.24
519.18
-5.49
18.91
Raw materials
-33.36
-327.29
-38.18
-41.22
As % of sales
73.89
99.73
72.03
73.5
Employee costs
-3.34
-0.33
-3.63
-3.07
As % of sales
7.4
0.1
6.85
5.48
Other costs
-3.83
-0.3
-6.54
-7.34
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.49
0.09
12.34
13.09
Operating profit
4.6
0.24
4.63
4.43
OPM
10.2
0.07
8.75
7.91
Depreciation
-0.9
-0.1
-0.53
-0.49
Interest expense
-3.87
0
-3.17
-2.88
Other income
0.2
0.61
0.1
0.07
Profit before tax
0.02
0.74
1.03
1.13
Taxes
-0.06
-0.17
-0.5
-1.01
Tax rate
-227.31
-23.47
-48.81
-89.24
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.03
0.57
0.53
0.12
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.03
0.57
0.53
0.12
yoy growth (%)
-106.61
8.14
335.26
-73.44
NPM
-0.08
0.17
1
0.21
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.