Marble City India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

159.15
(-1.97%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

45.14

328.17

53

56.08

yoy growth (%)

-86.24

519.18

-5.49

18.91

Raw materials

-33.36

-327.29

-38.18

-41.22

As % of sales

73.89

99.73

72.03

73.5

Employee costs

-3.34

-0.33

-3.63

-3.07

As % of sales

7.4

0.1

6.85

5.48

Other costs

-3.83

-0.3

-6.54

-7.34

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.49

0.09

12.34

13.09

Operating profit

4.6

0.24

4.63

4.43

OPM

10.2

0.07

8.75

7.91

Depreciation

-0.9

-0.1

-0.53

-0.49

Interest expense

-3.87

0

-3.17

-2.88

Other income

0.2

0.61

0.1

0.07

Profit before tax

0.02

0.74

1.03

1.13

Taxes

-0.06

-0.17

-0.5

-1.01

Tax rate

-227.31

-23.47

-48.81

-89.24

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.03

0.57

0.53

0.12

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.03

0.57

0.53

0.12

yoy growth (%)

-106.61

8.14

335.26

-73.44

NPM

-0.08

0.17

1

0.21

