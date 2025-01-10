CIN: L74899DL1993PLC056421

To,

The Shareholders

Your Board of Directors take pleasure in presenting the 31st Boards Report of the Company together with the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended on 31st March, 2024.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

( in Lacs)

PARTICULARS 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 Sales 4589.17 11382.96 Other Income 506.47 23.13 Total Income 5095.64 11406.09 Expenses 4369.00 10652.03 Earnings before depreciation, finance costs and taxes 726.64 754.06 Less: Depreciation and Finance Costs 973.39 637.40 Profit/ (Loss) before taxation -246.75 116.66 Tax Expenses -51.68 39.59 Balance Surplus Carried to Balance Sheet -195.07 77.07

STATEMENT OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS

During the year under review, the Company achieved the sales turnover of 5095.64 Lacs as against 11406.09 Lacs of the previous financial year. The loss before tax and after tax are at 246.75 Lacs and 195.07 Lacs respectively for the Financial Year 2023 - 24 as against profit of 116.66 and 77.07 Lacs for the previous financial year.

RESERVES

The Company has not transferred any amount to reserves during the year under review.

DIVIDEND

The Company is putting continuous effort to expand its existing infrastructure, so the Company is not in a position to declare any dividend for the year. Therefore, no dividend is proposed to be declared.

DEPOSITS

The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public or its employees during the year under review.

CAPITAL

The Authorized share capital of the Company is Rs. 15,25,00,000.00 divided into 3,05,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 5 each. The paid-up equity capital of the Company is Rs. 5,97,36,540.00 divided into 1,19,47,308 equity shares of Rs. 5 each.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS

The company has not made any material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the company to which the financial statements relate and the date of this report.

BOARD MEETINGS

During the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, Twelve Board Meeting were held and the maximum time gap between two meetings did not exceed 120 days. The dates on which the Board Meetings held were as follows:

1. 04th April, 2023 6. 24th July, 2023 10. 09th December, 2023 2. 14th April, 2023 7. 14th August, 2023 11. 05th March, 2024 3. 01st May, 2023 8. 28th August, 2023 12. 30th March, 2024 4. 23rd May, 2023 5. 30th May, 2023 9. 14th November, 2023

DIRECTORS

As on closing of the year, the board of directors was comprised of Five Directors with an optimum combination of Executive, Non-Executive and Independent Directors. The composition of the Board and category ofDirectors is as follows:

S. NO. NAME OF DIRECTOR CATEGORY 1 Shri Saket Dalmia Promoter, Managing & Executive Director 2 Shri Amit Dalmia Non - Executive Director 3 Smt. Usha Sharma Non - Executive Director 4 Shri Pradip Asopa Independent Non - Executive Director 5 Shri Anil Kumar Independent Non - Executive Director

However, Shri Himanshu Duggal and Shri Nirdesh Agarwal have been appointed as an Independent Non - Executive Director of the company with effect from 01st April,2024 and Shri Pradip Asopa and Shri Anil Kumar has completed their tenure as Independent Director and are no more Director of the company with effect from 01.04.2024

The Board meets regularly and is responsible for the proper direction and management of the Company.

In accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Association of the Company, Mrs. Usha Sharma (DIN: 07155779) retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offers herself for re-appointment.

DECLARATION GIVEN BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

All the Independent Directors have given declarations that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Act. In the opinion of the Board, they fulfill the conditions of independence as specified in the Act and Rules made there under and are independent of the management.

PROCEDURE FOR NOMINATION AND APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee is responsible for developing competency requirements for the Board based on the industry and strategy of the Company. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee reviews and evaluates the resumes of potential candidates vis-a-vis the required competencies. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee also meets with potential candidates, prior to making recommendations of their nomination to the Board. At the time of appointment, specific requirements for the position, including expert knowledge expected, is communicated to the appointee.

CRITERIA FOR DETERMINING QUALIFICATIONS, POSITIVE ATTRIBUTES AND INDEPENDENCE OF A DIRECTOR

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee has formulated the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of Directors in terms of Section 178(3) of the Act.

Qualifications: A transparent Board nomination process is in place that encourages diversity of thought, experience, knowledge, perspective, age and gender. It is also ensured that the Board has an appropriate blend of functional and industry expertise. While recommending the appointment of a Director, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee considers the manner in which the function and domain expertise of the individual will contribute to the overall skill-domain mix of the Board. Positive Attributes: In addition to the duties as prescribed under the Act, the Directors of the Board of the Company are also expected to demonstrate high standards of ethical behavior, strong interpersonal and communication skills and soundness of judgment. Independent Directors are also expected to abide by the Code of Independent Directors as outlined in Schedule IV to the Act. Independence: In accordance with the above criteria, a Director will be considered as an ‘Independent Director if he/she meets with the criteria for ‘Independent Director as laid down in the Companies Act, 2013.

ANNUAL EVALUATION OF BOARD PERFORMANCE AND PERFORMANCE OF ITS COMMITTEES AND OF DIRECTORS

Pursuant to the provisions of the Act, the Board has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, performance of the Directors as well as the evaluation of the working of its committees.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee has defined the evaluation criteria and the performance evaluation process for the Board, its Committees and Directors. The Boards functioning is evaluated on various aspects, including inter alia degree of fulfillment of key responsibilities, Board structure and composition, establishment and delineation of responsibilities to various Committees, effectiveness of Board processes, information and functioning.

Directors were evaluated on aspects such as attendance, contribution at Board/Committee meetings and guidance/support to the management outside Board/Committee meetings. The Committees of the Board were assessed on the degree of fulfillment of key responsibilities, adequacy of Committee composition and effectiveness of meetings.

The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was carried out by the Board. The performance evaluation of the Chairman and the Non-Independent Directors was carried out by the Independent Directors who also reviewed the performance of the Board, its Committees and the Directors.

The Chairman of the Board provided feedback to the Directors on the significant highlights with respect to the evaluation process of the Board.

AUDITORS:

STATUTORY AUDITORS: M/s. Vishal G Goel & Co., Statutory Auditors of the Company hold office till the conclusion of the upcoming Annual General Meeting. SECRETARIAL AUDITOR: Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made there under, the Company had appointed M/s. R Miglani & Co., Company Secretaries to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the year ended on 31st March, 2024. The Secretarial Audit Report is annexed as Annexure I.

The Auditors Report for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 do not contain any qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer.

The Auditors have confirmed that, their appointment, if made, would be within the limits prescribed under Section 141(3) (g) of the Companies Act, 2013 and that they are not disqualified in terms of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Explanation on Comments of Secretarial Auditor in Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024:

(i) The company is required to appoint Chief Financial officer in accordance with the provisions of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 8 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014. The Company is liable under provisions of Section 203(5) of the Companies Act, 2013. The management has not taken any satisfactory action to comply with the section 203 and rules thereunder.

The Board of Directors are trying its best to appoint C.F.O and assure they will appoint C F O at earliest.

(ii) The Company has not made disclosure within prescribed time under Regulation 23(9) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 and has made delayed submission with stock exchange.

(iii) The Company has not made disclosure within prescribed time under Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 and has made delayed submission with stock exchange.

(iv) The Company has not made disclosure within prescribed time under Regulation 33(3)(a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 and has made delayed submission with stock exchange.

(v) The Company has not made Declaration of Impact of Audit Qualifications under circular CIR/CFD/CMD/56/2016

(vi) The Company has not submitted Annual secretarial compliance report for the year ended 2023 in XBRL format under Regulation 24A of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015

(vii) The Company has not submitted Copy of Annual Report to the stock exchange within specified time for the year ended March, 2023 after date of dispatch of the same to shareholders under Regulation 34 (1) (a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015.

(viii) The Company is maintaining a functional website however the information available on the website of the listed entity is not up to date and requires update of the compliances and information of previous quarters under Regulation 46 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015.

REPORTING OF FRAUDS BY AUDITORS

During the year under review, neither the Statutory auditors nor the secretarial auditors have reported to the Audit Committee under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 any instances of fraud committed against your Company by its officers and employees, the details of which would need to be mentioned in the Boards Report.

MAINTAINENCE OF COST RECORDS

Cost records have been made and maintained by your Company as specified by the Central Government under Sub-Section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014.

The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 28th August 2023 approved the appointment of Mr. Manish Chandra, Cost Accountant, New Delhi (Membership No.: 034349), as Cost Auditors to conduct the audit of the cost records of the Company, for the financial year ending 31st March 2024. The audit is being conducted by the Cost Auditor.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

As on closing of the year, the Audit Committee of the company comprised Three Non-Executive Directors, of which two of them are Independent. The Chairman of the committee is an independent Director having financial and accounting knowledge. The composition of Audit Committee and attendance of Directors at committee meetings is shown below:

Attendance at Committee Meeting Name of the Director Designation Held Attended Mr. Pradip Asopa Chairman 4 4 Mrs. Usha Sharma Member 4 4 Mr. Anil Kumar Member 4 4

Statutory Auditors were invited to participate in the meetings of Audit Committee wherever necessary.

During the financial year ended 31st March 2024 the Audit Committee of the company met four times. The dates of the meetings were:

16th May, 2023 01st August, 2023 06th November, 2023 01st February, 2024

The Board has accepted all the recommendations of the Audit Committee during the year.

KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

In compliance with provisions of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013, during the Financial Year 202324, The Managing Director and the Company Secretary have been nominated as Key Managerial Personnel.

INSURANCE

The Properties and insurable assets and interest of your Company such as buildings, plant & machinery and stocks among others, are adequately insured.

BONUS ISSUE

During the year the Company has not issued any bonus shares.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the requirement under Section 134(3)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to Directors

Responsibility Statement, it is hereby confirmed:

(i) That in the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(ii) That the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit or loss of the company for the year under review;

(iii) That the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(iv) That the directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024;

(v) That the directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

(vi) That the directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS

The details of loans, guarantees and investments, if any, covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been stated in the notes to the Financial Statements forming part of Annual Report.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

Pursuant to Section 134 (3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014, the following information is provided:

A. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY

Our Company is not an energy intensive unit, however regular efforts are made to conserve energy.

B. RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT

The Company did not have any activity during the year.

C. FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

During the year, the Company has made expenditure of Rs. 7,24,70,131.81/- in foreign currency.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND REMUNERATION

Statement containing information as required under Section 197( 12) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is annexed as Annexure II.

The detail of top ten employees in terms of remuneration drawn as per the provisions of Rule 5(2) and (3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 have been included in Annexure III.

There were no other employees in receipt of remuneration as prescribed under the provisions of Rule 5 (2)(i), (ii) and (iii) and Rule 5 (3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

VIGIL MECHANISM FOR EMPLOYEES E.T.C.

Your Company has established a vigil mechanism for reporting of concerns which is in compliance of the provisions of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 and listing regulations. The Vigil Mechanism provides for framework and process whereby concerns can be raised by its employees against any kind of discrimination, harassment, victimization or other unfair practice being adopted by them. Adequate safeguards are provided against victimization to those who avail of the mechanism, and access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee, in exceptional cases, is provided to them.

ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, The Annual Return as on 31st March 2024 is available on your Companys website: www.pgil.com

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

Managements Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is presented in a separate section forming Annexure IV of the Directors Report.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and such policies and procedures adopted by the Company for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information.

DETAILS IN RESPECT OF FRAUDS

No fraud has been reported by auditors under sub - section (12) of section 143 of the Act other than those which are reportable to Central government.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

Your Company has implemented all the stipulations of the Corporate Governance Practices set out by the Securities and Exchange Board of India and as provided in SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Separate section on Report of Corporate Governance as stipulated under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 form part of the Annual Report.

The requisite certificate from the Company Secretary in Practice regarding compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is attached and form part of the Annual Report.

COMPLIANCE OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE ACT 2013:

Your Company has complied with provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All the related party transactions are entered on arms length basis and are in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Act and the SEBI (LODR) Regulations. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the company with Promoters, Directors or Key Managerial Personnel etc. which may have potential conflict with the interest of the company at large.

All Related Party and transactions with them has been presented to the Board of Directors in their respective Board Meeting. The Board Members overseen all the Related Party and the transactions. After the brief discussions on the following matters:

a) the name of the related party and nature of relationship;

b) the nature, duration of the contract and particular of the contract or arrangement;

c) the material terms of the contract or arrangement including the value, if any;

d) any advance paid or received for the contract or arrangement, if any;

e) the manner of determining the pricing and other commercials terms, both included as part of contract and not considered as part of contract;

f) whether all factors relevant to the contract have been considered, if not, the details of factors not considered with the rationale for not considering those factors; and

g) any other information relevant or important for the Board to take a decision on the proposed transaction.

The Board Authorized the Audit Committee for making the criteria for granting omnibus approval for Related Party Transactions.

All Related Party Transactions are presented to the Audit committee. Audit Committee consider the following items before making the Omnibus approval:

a) maximum value of the transactions, in aggregate, which can be allowed under the omnibus route in a year;

b) the maximum value per transactions which can be allowed;

c) extent and matter of disclosures to be made to the Audit Committee at the time of seeking omnibus approval;

d) review, at such intervals as the Audit Committee may deem fit, related party transaction entered into by the company pursuant to each of the omnibus approval made;

e) transactions which cannot be subject to the omnibus approval by the Audit Committee.

Omnibus approval is obtained for the transactions which are foreseen and repetitive in nature. A statement of related party transactions was presented before the Audit Committee on a quarterly basis, specifying the nature, value and terms and conditions of the transactions.

All the contracts/arrangements/transactions entered with related party for the year under review were on Arms Length basis. Company has entered into material related party transactions during the year under review. Further disclosure in Form AOC-2 is as attached as Annexure V.

The policy on Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board ofDirectors has been uploaded on the website of the Company (www.pgil.coml .

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

There is no need to form Corporate Social Responsibility Committee and Corporate Social Responsibility Policy for the company as per the requirement of the Companies Act, 2013.

FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMME AND TRAINING OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The details of programmes for familiarization of Independent Directors with the company, their roles and responsibilities in the company, business model of the company and other related matter are updated on the website of the Company (www.pgil.com) .

To familiarize the new inductees as independent director with the strategy, operations and functions of our Company, the executive directors make presentations to the inductees about the Companys organization structure, finance, human resources, facilities and risk management.

POLICY FOR PRESERVATION OF DOCUMENTS

In terms of applicable provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Company have incorporated policy for preservation of documents as specified in the Regulation.

POLICY ON MATERIALITY OF RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

In terms of Regulation 23(1) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Company have incorporated policy to determine materiality of Related Party Transactions as specified in the Regulation.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

Enterprise Risk Management is a risk-based approach to manage an enterprise, identifying events that may affect the entity and manage risks to provide reasonable assurance regarding achievement of entitys objective.

The risks identified by the Company broadly fall into the following categories viz. strategic risks, operational risks, regulatory risks, financial and accounting risks, foreign currency and other treasury related risks and information systems risks. The risk management process consists of risk identification, risk assessment, risk prioritization, risk treatment or mitigation, risk monitoring and documenting the new risks.

Board has laid down a risk management framework and policy to address the above risks. The objective of the policy is to identify existing & emerging challenges that may adversely affect the Company and manage risks in order to provide reasonable assurance to the various stakeholders. In the opinion of your Board, none of the risks which have been identified which may threaten the existence of the Company.

CAPITAL AND DEBT STRUCTURE

Your Director states that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review: -

a) Details relating to deposits covered under Chapter V of the Act.

b) Issue of the equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

c) Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to directors or employees of the Company

d) Issue of Employee Stock Option Scheme to employees of the company

e) There is no subsidiary, Associate and joint venture of the company and further there are no companies, which have become or ceased to be the subsidiary and joint venture of the company during the year.

f) No significant or material orders were passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals, which impact the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

g) Purchase of or subscription for shares in the company by the employees of the company.

h) There is no material subsidiary of company, so no policy on material subsidiary is required to be adopted.

i) There is no Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process under IBC 2016 initiated against the Company.

j) The Company did not make any one-time settlement during the year.

COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Company has Complied all the Secretarial Standards as applicable during the Financial Year 2023 - 24.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your directors express their sincere thanks and appreciation for the cooperation received from the Investors, Shareholders, Banks and Business Associates during the year under review. Your directors also wish to place on record their appreciation for the excellent performance and contribution of the Employees to the Companys progress during the year under review.