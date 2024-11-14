Board Meeting 2 Dec 2024 2 Dec 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform that, the Board of Directors of the company in their meeting held today i.e., 2nd December, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved the slump sale of the Tiles segment business of the Company carried under the global brands Neolith and Levantina Techlam to Mega Surfaces and Lifestyle Private Limited. The business transfer would be via slump sale on going concern basis at a lump sum sale consideration through execution of Business Transfer Agreement (BTA), without values being assigned to individual assets and liabilities as contemplated under the Income Tax Act, 1961, on such terms and conditions as contained in the BTA and subject to such other approvals/ consents as may be necessary from the regulatory/ statutory authorities and subject to further conditions that may be imposed by any person or authority while granting such approvals. Read less..

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Marble City India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th September 2024 and any other matter as permitted by the chair. Approval of un-audited quarterly and half yearly financial results for the period ended on 30.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.11.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Marble City India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for raising funds by way of issue of fresh Equity Shares/Convertible Warrants through preferential basis along-with other matter if any as may be permitted under applicable laws subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company. The Board if required would also consider to conduct an Extraordinary General Meeting/ Postal Ballot process to seek approval of the shareholders inter-alia in respect of the aforesaid proposals(s) if the same are approved by the Board. Further as informed earlier vide our letter dated 30th September 2024 in accordance with the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in the Companys securities by the Promoters Promoters group Directors KMPs connected person(s) and designated person(s) have already been closed w.e.f. 01st October 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 06.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.11.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Sep 2024 10 Sep 2024

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Marble City India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 and any other matter as permitted by the chair. Un-audited Financial results for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024 along with the Limited Review Report. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

Marble City India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for raising funds by way of issue of fresh Equity Shares/Convertible Warrants through preferential basis along-with other matter if any as may be permitted under applicable laws subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company. The Board if required would also consider to conduct an Extraordinary General Meeting/ Postal Ballot process to seek approval of the shareholders inter-alia in respect of the aforesaid proposals(s) if the same are approved by the Board. Further as informed earlier vide our letter dated 01.07.2024 in accordance with the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in the Companys securities by the Promoters Promoters group Directors KMPs connected person(s) and designated person(s) have already been closed w.e.f. 01st July 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 19.07.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.07.2024)

Board Meeting 11 Jul 2024 5 Jul 2024

Marble City India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended as on 31.03.2024. Therefore, we are hereby enclosing the following: 1. Declaration in respect of Audit Reports with unmodified opinion for the Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024; 2. Statement of Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024, Statement of Assets and Liabilities, Statement of change in Equity, Cash Flow Statement as on such date along with Audit Report. Meeting started at 05:00 P.M and concluded at 07:30 P.M Declaration of Audited Financial Results for the year ended as on 31.03.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/07/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 31 Mar 2024

We hereby inform you that the statuary auditor M/s Mittal & Mittal Associates, Chartered Accountant have resigned as statuary auditor of the company due to pre-occupancy. We would also like to inform that as per provisions of section 139 of Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable provisions, CA Vishal Goel of M/s Vishal G Goel & Co., Chartered Accountant name being recommended as candidature by the Board to be appointed as statuary auditor of the Company Additional details required as per the SEBI Circular dated July 13, 2023, for Corporate Announcement filed under Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulation 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.04.2024) Additional details as per SEBI Circular dated October 18,2019 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/04/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Mar 2024 6 Feb 2024