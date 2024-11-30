|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|8 Nov 2024
|30 Nov 2024
|Extra Ordinary General Meeting of M/s Marble City India Limited to be held on 30th November,2024 at 05:00 P.M via VC/OAVM The company will close it share transfer books and register of members from 24.11.2024 to 30.11.2024 Outcome of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 30.11.2024 at 05:00 P.M Proceedings of EGM dated 30.11.2024 held through VC/OAVM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/11/2024) Scrutinizer Report for the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 30.11.2024 Voting Results for EGM held on 30th November,2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/12/2024)
|EGM
|22 Jul 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|EGM 14/08/2024 Extra-ordinary General meeting of M/s Marble City India Limited to be held on Wednesday i.e 14th day of August,2024 at 11.00 AM through VC/OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/07/2024)
|EGM
|8 May 2024
|30 May 2024
|Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held on Thursday, 30th May, 2024 at 10:30 A.M. through VC/OAVM. The company will close its Share Transfer Registers and Registers of Members from 24th May, 2024 to 30th May, 2024. Proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 30.05.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Scrutinizers Report for the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of M/s Marble City India Limited held on 30th May,2024 Voting Results of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of M/s Marble City India Limited held on 30th May,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.05.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.