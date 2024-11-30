iifl-logo-icon 1
Marble City India Ltd EGM

147.1
(-1.93%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Marble City CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM8 Nov 202430 Nov 2024
Extra Ordinary General Meeting of M/s Marble City India Limited to be held on 30th November,2024 at 05:00 P.M via VC/OAVM The company will close it share transfer books and register of members from 24.11.2024 to 30.11.2024 Outcome of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 30.11.2024 at 05:00 P.M Proceedings of EGM dated 30.11.2024 held through VC/OAVM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/11/2024) Scrutinizer Report for the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 30.11.2024 Voting Results for EGM held on 30th November,2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/12/2024)
EGM22 Jul 202414 Aug 2024
EGM 14/08/2024 Extra-ordinary General meeting of M/s Marble City India Limited to be held on Wednesday i.e 14th day of August,2024 at 11.00 AM through VC/OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/07/2024)
EGM8 May 202430 May 2024
Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held on Thursday, 30th May, 2024 at 10:30 A.M. through VC/OAVM. The company will close its Share Transfer Registers and Registers of Members from 24th May, 2024 to 30th May, 2024. Proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 30.05.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Scrutinizers Report for the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of M/s Marble City India Limited held on 30th May,2024 Voting Results of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of M/s Marble City India Limited held on 30th May,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.05.2024)

